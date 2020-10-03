CARMEL — Floyd Central junior Sophie Cook is tied for 69th after the first round of the IHSAA State Finals.
Cook carded a 19-over-par 91 at Prairie View Golf Club on Friday. She shot a 44 on the front nine and a 47 on the back. Her round was highlighted by a birdie on the par-3 15th.
Evansville North junior Chloe Johnson leads the way with a 1-over 73. She and the top-ranked Huskies are also in the team lead after shooting a collective 305 — 10 shots better than Homestead and 11 better than Carmel.
Cook is scheduled to tee off from No. 10 at 10:36 a.m. Saturday in the final round.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.