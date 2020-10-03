SophieCookZoeHoehn.jpg

Floyd Central's Zoe Hoehn, right, was third overall while Sophie Cook, left, finished fifth at Saturday's Hoosier Hills Conference Tournament at Valley View Golf Course on Saturday.  

 Photo from Facebook

CARMEL — Floyd Central junior Sophie Cook is tied for 69th after the first round of the IHSAA State Finals.

Cook carded a 19-over-par 91 at Prairie View Golf Club on Friday. She shot a 44 on the front nine and a 47 on the back. Her round was highlighted by a birdie on the par-3 15th. 

Evansville North junior Chloe Johnson leads the way with a 1-over 73. She and the top-ranked Huskies are also in the team lead after shooting a collective 305 — 10 shots better than Homestead and 11 better than Carmel. 

Cook is scheduled to tee off from No. 10 at 10:36 a.m. Saturday in the final round. 

