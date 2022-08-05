...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING...
* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.
* WHERE...Portions of Indiana and Kentucky, including the following
counties, in Indiana, Clark, Crawford, Dubois, Floyd, Harrison,
Jefferson, Orange, Perry, Scott and Washington. In Kentucky,
Anderson, Bourbon, Breckinridge, Bullitt, Butler, Edmonson,
Fayette, Franklin, Grayson, Hancock, Hardin, Harrison, Hart,
Henry, Jefferson, Jessamine, Larue, Logan, Marion, Meade, Mercer,
Nelson, Nicholas, Ohio, Oldham, Scott, Shelby, Simpson, Spencer,
Trimble, Warren, Washington and Woodford.
* WHEN...Through Friday evening.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are possible
during the late overnight hours tonight through Friday
evening. Slow-moving showers and thunderstorms that
repeatedly move over the same areas could easily produce
localized swaths of higher rainfall totals.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
&&
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.