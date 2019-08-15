MADISON — Led by medalist Keara Eder, Madison held off Henryville in a dual match Thursday afternoon at Sunrise Golf Course.
Eder fired a 5-over-par 41 for the Cubs, who carded a collective 199 — 13 shots better than the Hornets.
Olivia Guernsey and Taytum Easton each shot 45s to pace Henryville.
"Overall, it’s been a good opening week," Hornets coach Robin Embry said. "Taytum has posted three good scores and Olivia’s score today is what she’s expecting. Sydney and Allison have posted nice scores and our two newcomers, Alli and Annie, will continue to improve. Hopefully, each player will put in some individual time in addition to our team time. If so, we’ll continue posting improved scores."
.
MADISON 199, HENRYVILLE 212
Thursday at Sunrise Golf Course, Madison; par-36
Medalist: Keara Eder (Madison) 41.
Madison: Eder 41, Alivia Brawner 50, Jenna Imel 53, Grace Bronkella 55, Ally Skirvin 68, Gibson James 71.
Henryville: Olivia Guernsey 45, Taytum Easton 45, Sydney Kleinert 56, Annie Spicer 66, Alli Thompson 71.
