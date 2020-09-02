HENRYVILLE — Henryville's Taytum Easton earned medalist honors, but Jeffersonville won a tri-match Tuesday afternoon at Champions Pointe Golf Club.
Easton fired a 9-over-par 45 for the Hornets. Meanwhile, Baylee Lawler carded a 46 and Allison Kane a 47 for the Red Devils, who shot a collective 200 — 30 shots better than Shawe Memorial and 35 better than host Henryville.
.
JEFFERSONVILLE 200, SHAWE MEMORIAL 230, HENRYVILLE 235,
Tuesday at Champions Pointe GC, par-36
Medalist: Taytum Easton (Henryville) 45.
Jeffersonville: Baylee Lawler 46, Allison Kane 47, Katie Monroe 53, Chloe Ortuno 54, Paige Means 62, Danielle Monroe 65.
Henryville: Easton 45, Sydney Kleinert 57, Annie Spicer 63, Emma Wallis 70.
South Central: Isabella Page 57.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.