HENRYVILLE — Henryville's Taytum Easton earned medalist honors, but Jeffersonville won a tri-match Tuesday afternoon at Champions Pointe Golf Club. 

Easton fired a 9-over-par 45 for the Hornets. Meanwhile, Baylee Lawler carded a 46 and Allison Kane a 47 for the Red Devils, who shot a collective 200 — 30 shots better than Shawe Memorial and 35 better than host Henryville. 

JEFFERSONVILLE 200, SHAWE MEMORIAL 230, HENRYVILLE 235, 

Tuesday at Champions Pointe GC, par-36

     Medalist: Taytum Easton (Henryville) 45.

     Jeffersonville: Baylee Lawler 46, Allison Kane 47, Katie Monroe 53, Chloe Ortuno 54, Paige Means 62, Danielle Monroe 65. 

     Henryville: Easton 45, Sydney Kleinert 57, Annie Spicer 63, Emma Wallis 70. 

     South Central: Isabella Page 57. 

