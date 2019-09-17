HENRYVILLE — New Albany took first in a 3-way meet Tuesday at Champions Pointe with a 9-hole score of 196 as Kennedy Lee and Maddie Daniel shared medalist honors with scores of 42.
Scottsburg was second with 200. Henryville was third with 202, led by a 47 from Taytum Easton.
Lee bounced back from a double bogey on No. 1 to notch three straight pars on the par-36 front nine.
NEW ALBANY 196, SCOTTSBURG 200, HENRYVILLE 202
Medalists: Kennedy Lee 42, Maddie Daniel 42.
New Albany: Lee 42, Daniel 42, Libby Bogon 58, Avery Carroll 55, Jess Orr 57.
Henryville: Annie Spicer 57, Allison Horn 48, Olivia Guernsey 51, Taytum Easton 47, Sydney Kleinert 56.
Scottsburg: Makayla Barger 45, Avery Botofrff 44, Molly McGannon 54, Kensley Gambrell 57, Jordyn Johnson 59.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.