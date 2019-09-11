LACONIA — Taytum Easton earned medalist honors to lead Henryville to a win over South Central in a dual match Wednesday afternoon at Chariot Run.
Easton shot a 12-over-par 48 to lead the Hornets, who carded a collective 205. The Rebels fielded an incomplete team.
Olivia Guernsey fired a 49, which included a birdie on the par-3 fourth, while Allison Horn and Sydney Kleinert each added 54s.
.
HENRYVILLE 205, SOUTH CENTRAL INC.
Wednesday at Chariot Run GC, par-36
Medalist: Taytum Easton 48.
Henryville: Easton 48, Olivia Guernsey 49, Allison Horn 54, Sydney Kleinert 54, Annie Spicer 65, Alli Thompson 68.
South Central: Isabella Page 56.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.