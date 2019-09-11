Henryville Hornets

LACONIA — Taytum Easton earned medalist honors to lead Henryville to a win over South Central in a dual match Wednesday afternoon at Chariot Run. 

Easton shot a 12-over-par 48 to lead the Hornets, who carded a collective 205. The Rebels fielded an incomplete team. 

Olivia Guernsey fired a 49, which included a birdie on the par-3 fourth, while Allison Horn and Sydney Kleinert each added 54s. 

HENRYVILLE 205, SOUTH CENTRAL INC. 

Wednesday at Chariot Run GC, par-36

     Medalist: Taytum Easton 48.

     Henryville: Easton 48, Olivia Guernsey 49, Allison Horn 54, Sydney Kleinert 54, Annie Spicer 65, Alli Thompson 68. 

     South Central: Isabella Page 56. 

