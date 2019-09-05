JEFFERSONVILLE — Floyd Central’s Sophie Cook shot 41 to hold off Jeffersonville’s Allison Kane with a 43 for medalist honors Wednesday at Elk Run Golf Club.
The Highlanders took top team honors with a 180, while the Red Devils edged Henryville 199-204 for second place.
Floyd Central 180, Jeffersonville 199, Henryville 204, Charlestown 251
At Elk Run Golf Club
Medalist: Sophie Cook (FC) 41.
Floyd Central: Sophie Cook 41, Zoe Hoehn 47, Audrey Giovenco 46, Jolie Bane 46.
Jeffersonville: Allison Kane 43, Baylee Lawler 49, Chloe Ortuna 52, Abby Peabody 55, Haley Foster 64.
Henryvile: Allison Horn 51, Olivia Guernsey 50, Taytum Easton 44, Alli Thompson 68, Sydney Kleinert 59.
Charlestown: Kylan Burke 62, Lizzie Hill 63, Julianna Roberts 68, Andrea McCoy 67, Gracie Moore 59, Emma McCutcheon 68.
New Washington: Katlyn Price 45.
Knight takes medalist at match
CORYDON — Karena Knight of Clarksville shot 44 to earn medalist honors at Old Capitol Golf Course in a match against Corydon, North Harrison and Silver Creek.
The Generals’ Emily Kaiser also shot a season-best score of 55.
Corydon 209, North Harrison 217, Clarksville 227, Silver Creek 235
At Old Capitol Golf Course
Medalist: Karena Knight (Clarksville) 44.
Clarksville: Karena Knight 44, Sara Vaughn 63, Emily Kaiser 55, Mia Vega-Isaac 70, Tanner Page 65.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.