JEFFERSONVILLE — Floyd Central’s Sophie Cook shot 41 to hold off Jeffersonville’s Allison Kane with a 43 for medalist honors Wednesday at Elk Run Golf Club.

The Highlanders took top team honors with a 180, while the Red Devils edged Henryville 199-204 for second place.

Floyd Central 180, Jeffersonville 199, Henryville 204, Charlestown 251

At Elk Run Golf Club

Medalist: Sophie Cook (FC) 41.

Floyd Central: Sophie Cook 41, Zoe Hoehn 47, Audrey Giovenco 46, Jolie Bane 46.

Jeffersonville: Allison Kane 43, Baylee Lawler 49, Chloe Ortuna 52, Abby Peabody 55, Haley Foster 64.

Henryvile: Allison Horn 51, Olivia Guernsey 50, Taytum Easton 44, Alli Thompson 68, Sydney Kleinert 59.

Charlestown: Kylan Burke 62, Lizzie Hill 63, Julianna Roberts 68, Andrea McCoy 67, Gracie Moore 59, Emma McCutcheon 68.

New Washington: Katlyn Price 45.

Knight takes medalist at match

CORYDON — Karena Knight of Clarksville shot 44 to earn medalist honors at Old Capitol Golf Course in a match against Corydon, North Harrison and Silver Creek.

The Generals’ Emily Kaiser also shot a season-best score of 55.

Corydon 209, North Harrison 217, Clarksville 227, Silver Creek 235

At Old Capitol Golf Course

Medalist: Karena Knight (Clarksville) 44.

Clarksville: Karena Knight 44, Sara Vaughn 63, Emily Kaiser 55, Mia Vega-Isaac 70, Tanner Page 65.

