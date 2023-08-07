FCgirls.jpg

Floyd Central finished eighth in the State Preview at Prairie View Golf Club in Carmel on Saturday. 

Paige Giovenco, Trinity Bramer, Abby Wright, Rachael Shaffer, Chloe Cook

 Photo submitted

FLOYDS KNOBS — Led by medalist Paige Giovenco, eighth-ranked Floyd Central beat No. 16 Bedford North Lawrence and Jennings County in a tri-match Monday at Valley View Golf Club. 

Giovenco fired a 1-under-par 35 for the Highlanders, who carded a collective 149 — 13 shots better than the Stars and 100 better than the Panthers. 

Also for Floyd, Chloe Cook shot a 37, Trinity Bramer a 38 and Abby Wright a 39 to round out the team's score. 

FLOYD CENTRAL 149, BEDFORD NL 162, JENNINGS COUNTY 249

Monday at Valley View GC, par-36

Medalist: Paige Giovenco 35. 

Floyd Central: Giovenco 35, Chloe Cook 37, Trinity Bramer 38, Abby Wright 39, Rachael Shaffer 44. 

