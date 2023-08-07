FLOYDS KNOBS — Led by medalist Paige Giovenco, eighth-ranked Floyd Central beat No. 16 Bedford North Lawrence and Jennings County in a tri-match Monday at Valley View Golf Club.
Giovenco fired a 1-under-par 35 for the Highlanders, who carded a collective 149 — 13 shots better than the Stars and 100 better than the Panthers.
Also for Floyd, Chloe Cook shot a 37, Trinity Bramer a 38 and Abby Wright a 39 to round out the team's score.
.
FLOYD CENTRAL 149, BEDFORD NL 162, JENNINGS COUNTY 249
Monday at Valley View GC, par-36
Medalist: Paige Giovenco 35.
Floyd Central: Giovenco 35, Chloe Cook 37, Trinity Bramer 38, Abby Wright 39, Rachael Shaffer 44.
