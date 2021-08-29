FLOYDS KNOBS — Eighth-ranked Floyd Central won its third consecutive Saturday tournament, capturing the New Albany Invitational.
At Valley View Golf Club, the Highlanders carded a collective 316 — three shots ahead of Columbus East. The host Bulldogs took third with a 333 while Jeffersonville was seventh with a 402 and Providence placed ninth with a 430.
Senior Sophie Cook led Floyd with a 76 — one shot behind medalist Harley Gant of Columbus East — to finish second overall. Her freshman teammate, Paige Giovenco, placed third with a 78. Senior Audrey Giovenco and sophomore Trinity Bramer shot 81 apiece to round out the Highlanders' team score.
Kennedy Lee and Sarah Jefferson led New Albany with an 81 each. Libby Bogdon's 83 and Maddie Daniel's 88 rounded out the 'Dogs' team score.
Abby Shavers and Claire Cassis each shot 103 to pace the Pioneers.
NEW ALBANY INVITATIONAL
Saturday at Valley View Golf Club
Team scores: 1. Floyd Central 316, 2. Columbus East 319, 3. New Albany 333, 4. Evansville Mater Dei 367, 5. Corydon Central 384, 6. Lawrenceburg 392, 7. Jeffersonville 402, 8. Scottsburg 420, 9. Providence 430.
Medalist: Harley Gant (Columbus East).
Floyd Central: Sophie Cook 76, Paige Giovenceo 78, Audrey Giovenco 81, Trinity Bramer 81, Chloe Cook 84, Whitney Wells 93.
New Albany: Kennedy Lee 81, Sarah Jefferson 81, Libby Bogdon 83, Maddie Daniel 88, Abby Reavis 92, Avery Carroll 93, Kate Daniel 115.
Corydon Central: Emma Rowland 82, Abby Russel 88, Chloe Cannon 105, Ivy Smith 109, Brittany Fogle 117.
Jeffersonville: Laken Tetley 80, Chloe Ortuno 98, Paige Means 110, Katie Monroe 114, Lauren Monroe 128.
Scottsburg: Kensley Gambrell 92, Molly McGannon 107, Lydia Wolf 109, Emma Lyn 112, Addy Dulaney 124.
Providence: Abby Shavers 103, Claire Cassis 103, Savanna Gohmann 105, Ainsley Wilt 119, Catherine Pfeiffer 120.
