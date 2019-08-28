CLARK COUNTY — Sophie Cook took medalist honors in the two-day Sunnyside Classic with an 18-hole score of 79 between Tuesday's nine holes at Covered Bridge and Wednesday's nine holes at Champions Pointe.
Cook made 10 pars between the two courses and a lone birdie on the par-5 third hole at Covered Bridge.
Her 70 led Floyd Central to a team total of 342 — posting identical 172 scores at each course — with second-place New Albany shooting 391 followed by Providence with 407 and Jeffersonville 434.
The 20th-ranked Highlanders' No.'s 2 through 4 golfers were tightly bunched as Sydney Juliot shot 87, Zoe Hoehne 88 and Haleigh Cullins 90.
Juliot closed at Champions Pointe with three straight pars for a 42 and a two-day total of
"I was really pleased with the way the girls played. They've worked really hard," coach Kara Collier said. "The rest of the girls really did their jobs in supporting and coming together and playing as a team."
The postseason begins in three weeks with the sectional and Collier saw promising play on tough courses that was a positive sign.
"I have really lofty goals for them coming up in the tournament and can't wait to see how that plays out," Collier said.
New Albany's Kennedy Lee shot the fifth highest score in the tournament thanks to her 43 at Champions Pointe.
Providence was led by Kennedy Allender's 98 and Allison Kane paced Jeffersonville with a 95.
Sunnyside Classic
At Covered Bridge/Champions Pointe
Team scores: Floyd Central 342, New Albany 391, Providence 407, Jeffersonville 434.
Medalist: Sophie Cook (Floyd Central) 79.
Floyd Central: Sophie Cook 38-41—79; Zoe Hoehne 45-43—88; Sydney Juliot 45-52—87; Haleigh Cullins 44-46—90.
New Albany: Kennedy Lee 49-43—92; Sarah Jefferson 49-47—96; Maddie Daniel 47-47—94; Libby Bogdon 55-49—104.
Providence: Kennedy Allender 45-52—98; Reese Bottorf 55-48—103; Lily Chapman 49-51—100; Jessica Hartlage 55-57—112.
Jeffersonville: Allison Kane 49-46—95; Baylee Lawler 48-59—117; Chloe Ortuno 59-55—114; Haley Foster 58-61—119.
