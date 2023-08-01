BLOOMINGTON — In spite of the absence of one of its top players, Floyd Central finished sixth in the stacked, season-starting Bloomington South Invitational on Monday.
The Highlanders carded a collective 340 at Bloomington Country Club. Floyd played without junior standout Paige Giovenco, who's slated to begin play in the Junior PGA Championship today in Hot Springs, Arkansas.
Defending state champion Carmel, the No. 1 team in the first Indiana High School Golf Coaches Association poll released Sunday, took home the team title with a 15-over-par 303. Second-ranked Center Grove was five shots back in second. Fifth-ranked Noblesville (318), No. 11 Franklin (323) and No. 4 Westfield (331) rounded out the top five in the 17-team event. Fourteenth-ranked Bedford North Lawrence was 22 shots behind the Highlanders in seventh. The host Panthers were eighth (383) while No. 18 Castle (402) and Evansville Memorial (403) completed the Top 10.
Carmel senior Claire Swathwood earned medalist honors. The recent University of Memphis commit shot a 2-under-par 70 — one shot ahead of teammate Michaela Headlee.
Senior Trinity Bramer paced Floyd Central with an 8-over 80 while junior Chloe Cook fired an 82. Rachael Shaffer added an 88 and Gracelyn Sinex a 90 to round out the team's score.
BLOOMINGTON SOUTH INVITATIONAL
Monday at Bloomington CC; par-72; 5,137 yards
Team scores: 1. Carmel 303, 2. Center Grove 308, 3. Noblesville 318, 4. Franklin 323, 5, Westfield 331, 6. Floyd Central 340, 7. Bedford NL 362, 8. Bloomington South 383, 9. Castle 402, 10. Evansville Memorial 403, 11. Jasper 406, 12. Greenwood Christian 435, 13. Evansville North 436, 14. Washington 445, 15. Seymour 468, 16. Madison 474. Vincennes Rivet NS
Medalist: Claire Swathwood (Carmel) 70.
2nd-place: Michaela Headlee (Carmel) 71.
3rd-place: Lexi Stuart (Center Grove) 73 (won via scorecard playoff).
Floyd Central: Trinity Bramer 80, Chloe Cook 82, Rachael Shaffer 88, Gracelyn Sinex 90, Abby Wright 91.
