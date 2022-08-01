BLOOMINGTON — Floyd Central opened its season with a solid showing in the Bloomington South Invitational on Monday.
The Highlanders finished fifth in the annual season-starting event, which featured a two-hour delay due to storms, at Bloomington Country Club.
Carmel, the No. 1 team in the Indiana High School Golf Coaches Association’s preseason poll, took home the team title. Led by medalist Claire Swathwood’s sizzling 8-under-par 65, the Greyhounds carded a collective 301.
Second-ranked Castle was second with a 305 while third-ranked Center Grove took third with a 315. Fourth-ranked Westfield placed fourth with a 332 — seven shots ahead of the 11th-ranked Highlanders, who are coming off a 10th at the IHSAA State Finals last October.
Floyd Central, which graduated two of its top-five players from last season, was one shot ahead of 13th-ranked Franklin. Fellow Hoosier Hills Conference members Bedford North Lawrence (352) and Columbus East (393) were seventh and eighth, respectively, while Jasper (396) and Columbus North (415) rounded out the top 10.
Individually, Franklin’s Lexi Ray was the runner-up with a 1-under 72. The Castle trio of Lydia Bauersfeld (74), Ashley Kirkland (74) and Hailey Kirkland (75) rounded out the top-five.
Floyd sophomore Paige Giovenco, who tied for 26th at last year’s IHSAA State Finals, finished sixth overall with a 3-over 76.
Also for the Highlanders, junior Trinity Bramer fired an 84 while sophomores Chloe Cook and Whitney Wells shot 87 and 92, respectively.
Floyd Central is scheduled to be back in action at 1 p.m. Saturday in the State Fall Preview at Prairie View Golf Club in Carmel.
.
BLOOMINGTON SOUTH INVITATIONAL
Monday at Bloomington Country Club, par-73
Team scores: 1. Carmel 301, 2. Castle 305, 3. Center Grove 315, 4. Westfield 332, 5. Floyd Central 339, 6. Franklin 340, 7. Bedford NL 352, 8. Columbus East 393, 9. Jasper 396, 10. Columbus North 415, 12 (tie). Bloomington South, South Knox 435, 14. Seymour 448, 15. Evansville North 451, 16. Washington 492.
Medalist: Claire Swathwood (Carmel) 65.
Top 5: 1. Swathwood (Carmel) 65; 2. Lexi Ray (Franklin) 72; 3. Lydia Bauersfeld (Castle) 74-x; 4. Ashley Kirkland (Castle) 74; 5. Hailey Kirkland (Castle) 75.
x—won scorecard playoff.
Floyd Central: Paige Giovenco 76, Trinity Bramer 84, Chloe Cook 87, Whitney Wells 92, Rachel Shaffer 95.
