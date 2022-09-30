CARMEL — Floyd Central is in 10th place following the first round of the IHSAA State Finals.
The 12th-ranked Highlanders carded a collective 349 (61-over-par) at Prairie View Golf Club on Friday, the first day of the two-day state tournament.
Third-ranked Center Grove sits first in the 18-team field after shooting a 32-over 320. That’s three shots better than No. 1 Carmel, eight ahead of No. 2 Castle and No. 18 Culver Academies and nine better than No. 5 Batesville and No. 8 Homestead. Fourth-ranked Westfield is seventh with a 335 while No. 10 Hamilton Southeastern (347) and No. 6 Noblesville (349) are just ahead of Floyd.
Sophomore Paige Giovenco fired an 8-over 80 — putting her in a seven-way tie for 11th-place — to lead the Highlanders.
Giovenco started off her round slowly before heating up late. She, like all of her teammates, began on No. 10. After parring her first hole, Giovenco double-bogeyed the par-4 11th and the par-5 13th, then bogeyed Nos. 14, 15 and 16. She closed the back nine, though, with a pair of pars to finish with a 43.
Giovenco then began the front nine with a double-bogey on the par-4 first before reeling off three consecutive birdies. She then bogeyed Nos. 5 and 6 before parring the final three holes to finish with a 37.
Columbus North freshman Ava Bunker is the clubhouse leader after a 3-under-par 69. Batesville frosh Ava South is five shots back with a 2-over 74.
Sophomore Chloe Cook and junior Trinity Bramer are in a seven-way tie for 43rd after both fired 87s Friday. Junior Rachael Shaffer is tied for 68th with a 95 while freshman Abby Wright is tied for 82nd after shooting 100.
Wright will tee off on No. 10 at 10:18 a.m. this morning while her teammates will follow in 9-minute increments.
.
IHSAA STATE FINALS
Friday’s first round at Prairie View Golf Club, par-72
Team scores: 1. Center Grove 320, 2. Carmel 323, 3(tie). Castle, Culver Academies 328, 5(tie). Batesville, Homestead 329, 7. Westfield 335, 8. Hamilton Southeastern 347, 9. Noblesville 348, 10. Floyd Central 349, 11. Zionsville 354, 12. Penn 359, 13. FW Carroll 363, 14. Lake Central 380, 15. Valparaiso 388, 16(tie). Bedford NL, Gibson Southern 403, 18. Delta 444.
Top 5: 1. Ava Bunker (Columbus North) 69; 2. Ava South (Batesville) 74; 3. Sage Parsetich (Center Grove) 76; 4. Cassidy Ayres (Homestead) 77; 5(tie). Samantha Brown (Westfield), Eleanor Teglia (Culver), Caroline Whallon (Noblesville) 78.
Floyd Central: T-11. Paige Giovenco 80; T-43. Chloe Cook, Trinity Bramer 87; T-68. Rachael Shaffer 95; T-82. Abby Wright 100.
