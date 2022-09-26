FRANKLIN — Floyd Central is going back to the IHSAA State Finals.
The 13th-ranked Highlanders finished third in this past Saturday’s Franklin Regional to qualify for the finals of the 50th State Tournament for the second straight year.
Third-ranked Center Grove shot a 313 at The Legends Golf Club to take home the title in the 15-team event. Sixth-ranked Batesville was second with a 320 — one shot ahead of the Highlanders.
The host, and seventh-ranked, Grizzly Cubs finished fourth with a 328. Also, 18th-ranked New Albany placed sixth with a 364 while Corydon Central was eighth with a 386.
The top three teams, and the two low individuals from non-advancing squads, qualified for this weekend’s IHSAA State Finals at Prairie View Golf Club in Carmel.
Junior Trinity Bramer shot a 3-over-par 75 to lead the way for Floyd while sophomore Paige Giovenco fired a 77. Sophomore Chloe Cook added an 81 and junior Rachael Shaffer an 88 for the Highlanders.
Bramer had a two-birdie, five-bogey, 11-par round. She bogeyed the par-5 first then birdied the par-4 fourth before bogeying Nos. 6 and 9 to finish with a 38 on the front nine. On the back nine, Bramer birdied the par-5 10th before bogeying Nos. 17 and 18 to card a 37.
Giovenco, who shot a 5-under 65 at Old Capital Golf Club to win the Corydon Central Sectional the previous Saturday, posted four birdies, five bogeys, two double-bogeys and seven pars in her round. She started off slow on the front nine with a double-bogey on the first hole and a bogey on the par-5 third. She bounced back, though, to birdie the fourth and ninth holes while bogeying the sixth and the par-4 eighth. On the back nine, she parred the first four holes before carding a double-bogey on the par-4 14th. Giovenco rebounded to birdie the par-5 15th before bogeying the par-3 16th and No. 17. She closed out that side, though, with a birdie on No. 18.
“The weather was a challenge,” first-year Floyd Central coach Sydney LaDuke said. “The wind was an element that these girls haven’t had a lot of experience with this season, but they were able to power through. From the first time our team played at The Legends this year, we were around 40 strokes behind the teams we would be competing with so these girls really rose to the occasion.”
Columbus North freshman Ava Bunker fired a 2-under-par 70 to earn medalist honors while Franklin’s Lexi Ray shot a 72. Bunker and Ray took the two individual qualifying spots.
Borden senior Emily Cissell shot a 95 while Providence seniors Ainsley Wilt and Savanna Gohmann fired 104 and 113 respectively. Wilt’s round was highlighted by a birdie on the par-3 13th.
Floyd senior Keely Page is scheduled to tee off from No. 10 at Prairie View at 9:15 a.m. Friday morning in the first round of the State Finals. Her four teammates are slated to follow in 9-minute increments.
FRANKLIN REGIONAL
Saturday at The Legends Golf Club, par-72
Team scores (top 3 teams qualify for IHSAA State Finals): 1. Center Grove 313, 2. Batesville 320, 3. Floyd Central 321, 4. Franklin 328, 5. Columbus North 343, 6. New Albany 364, 7. Columbus East 383, 8. Corydon Central 386, 9. Franklin County 387, 10. Perry Meridian 404, 11. East Central 423, 12. Jennings County 430, 13. Bloomington North 439, 14. Madison 476, 15. Lawrenceburg 486.
Medalist: x-Ava Bunker (Columbus North) 70.
Top 5: 1. x-Bunker (Columbus North) 70, 2. x-Lexi Ray (Franklin) 72, 3. Sage Parsetich (Center Grove) 73, 4. Emma Weiler (Batesville) 74, 5. Rowan Pies (East Central) 74.
Floyd Central: Trinity Bramer 75, Paige Giovenco 77, Chloe Cook 81, Rachael Shaffer 88, Keely Page 99.
New Albany: Sarah Jefferson 85, Maddie Daniel 92, Kaidyn Wardlaw 93, Abby Reavis 94, Avery Carroll 106.
Corydon Central: Emma Rowland 88, Khloe Mathes 95, Abby Russel 96, Madi Stillwell 107, Jenna Hougland 124.
Borden: Emily Cissell 95.
Providence: Ainsley Wilt 104, Savanna Gohmann 113.
x—qualified for the IHSAA State Finals.
