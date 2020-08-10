FLOYDS KNOBS — Zoe Hoehn picked up where she left off over the weekend, leading Floyd Central to victory in a four-way match at Valley View Golf Club on Monday afternoon.
Hoehn, who was the individual winner at Saturday’s Washington Invitational, shot a 1-under-par 35 to earn medalist honors for the Highlanders, who carded a collective 156. New Albany was second with a 182 while Seymour and Jennings County each shot 215.
Hoehn parred the first six holes before birdieing the par-5 seventh, then closed out her round with back-to-back pars.
Also for Floyd, Sophie Cook shot an even-par 36, Haleigh Cullins fired a 42 while Trinity Bramer and Audrey Giovenco carded 43 apiece.
Freshman Laken Tetley fired a 40 to lead the Bulldogs while Maddie Daniel shot a 41.
FLOYD CENTRAL 156, NEW ALBANY 182, JENNINGS COUNTY 215, SEYMOUR 215
At Valley View, Floyds Knobs, par-36
Medalist: Zoe Hoehn (Floyd Central) 35.
Floyd Central: Hoehn 35, Sophie Cook 36, Haleigh Cullins 42, Trinity Bramer 43, Audrey Giovenco 43.
New Albany: Laken Tetley 40, Maddie Daniel 41, Libby Bogdon 50, Sarah Jefferson 51, Kate Daniel 54.
CUBS CLIP HORNETS
MADISON — Keara Eder's medalist round helped host Madison to a 204-264 victory over Henryville in a dual meet Monday at Sunrise Golf Course.
Eder carded a 4-over-par 40 to pace the Cubs.
Taytum Easton led the Hornets with a 53 in their season-opener.
MADISON 204, HENRYVILLE 264
At Sunrise Golf Course, Madison, Par-36
Medalist: Keara Eder (Madison) 40.
Madison: Eder 40, Jenna Imel 47, Grace Bronkella 53, Gracie Gathaway 64, Ally Skirven 65.
Henryville: Taytum Easton 53, Syndey Kleinert 67, Annie Spicer 72, Emma Wallis 72.
