SOUTHERN INDIANA — Postseason action gets underway for the first of the fall high school sports Saturday as most Clark and Floyd County teams tee off at Old Capital. Henryville will vie for a regional berth at Madison's Sunrise Golf Course.
No. 19-ranked Floyd Central is ready to begin the path for what they hope is a return trip to the state finals with an attempt to secure a seventh straight sectional crown.
"I just have really enjoyed the year," said Sydney Juliot, the team's lone senior. " I haven't worried about how I've been playing. I just play and enjoy my senior year. I've been playing pretty well and we're definitely hoping to go to state this year."
Juliot said the Highlanders have got back to work after a rough outing Monday in the Hoosier Hills Conference meet.
"This week we're practicing to do really well at [the] sectional Saturday," she said, mentioning a hope to perform well on the putting greens. "The greens are a little challenging. They can be fast."
Sophie Cook took medalist honors at last year's sectional with a 79 and junior Zoe Hoehn was runner-up with an 82. Coach Kara Collier said the Highlanders are ready to play well at Old Capital.
"We play it a lot. The girls are comfortable there. They enjoy playing there," Collier said. "Conference didn't go how we wanted it to but that will help motivate us to go out and do what we want to do. And get those goals set."
New Albany and Jeffersonville will be among the top teams contending for one of the three regional-qualifying spots.
"If we have a good day, I think we've got a pretty good shot. If we don't, we have to rely on some other people to have a bad day," Belcher said.
The Bulldogs have a young squad that has progressed nicely led byKennedy Lee and Maddie Daniel.
"Maddie went from shooting 60s this summer and now she's in the low 40s," Belcher said. "Avery [Carroll] is another one that's a surprise. It's been nice. I've got one sophomore and four freshmen."
Jeff — led by individual regional qualifiers in 2018 Baylee Lawler and Allison Kane — is looking to challenge the Bulldogs for one of those qualifying spots.
"We lost to New Albany by one stroke at conference. We're pretty even," coach Dusty Corum said. "Allison and Baylee are looking to go for a second straight year. They both played well there last year and are familiar with the course. They looked strong in their practice rounds."
Corydon Central Sectional | Old Capital Golf Course | Sat, 1:30 pm ET
Borden, Clarksville, Corydon Central, Floyd Central, Jeffersonville, New Albany, New Washington, North Harrison, Providence, Silver Creek, South Central (Elizabeth).
Madison Consolidated Sectional | Sunrise Golf Course | Sat, 11:30 am ET
Henryville, Jennings County, Lawrenceburg, Madison Consolidated, Scottsburg, Shawe Memorial, South Dearborn, Southwestern (Hanover), Switzerland County.
