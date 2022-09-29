FLOYDS KNOBS — Floyd Central will try for its second straight Top 10 finish in the state tournament this weekend.
The 12th-ranked Highlanders tee off this morning in the first round of the two-day IHSAA State Finals at Prairie View Golf Club in Carmel.
Floyd senior Keely Page will be the first Highlander off the No. 10 tee at 9:15 a.m. Juniors Rachael Shaffer and Trinity Bramer are scheduled to go off at 9:24 a.m. and 9:33 a.m., respectively, while sophomores Chloe Cook and Paige Giovenco are slated to tee off at 9:42 a.m. and 9:51 a.m. respectively.
Giovenco, Cook and Bramer are back from the team that took 10th at state last year, when the Highlanders shot a two-day total of 703 (353-350).
Gioveno tied for 26th-place last fall with a 16-over-par 160 (80-80).
“My big goal is definitely to make all-state,” she said after shooting a 5-under-par 65 to earn medalist honors at the Corydon Central Sectional on Sept. 17.
Last Saturday it was Bramer who led Floyd to a third-place finish at the Franklin Regional. The junior shot a 3-over 75 at The Legends Golf Club while Giovenco was two shots behind her.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.