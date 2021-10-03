CARMEL — Led by freshman Paige Giovenco, Floyd Central finished 10th in the IHSAA State Finals, which wrapped up Saturday.
Evansville North won its second straight state title, and took home the top trophy for the sixth time in eight years. The Huskies finished with a two-day total of 30-over-par 606 at Prairie View Golf Club in Carmel.
Homestead was second with a 624 while Westfield (637), Castle (639) and Carmel (652) rounded out the top five. The Highlanders, making their first appearance at state since 2013, carded a collective 703, following up Friday's first-round 353 with a final-round 350.
Lapel's Macy Beeson earned medalist honors, following up her first-round 2-under-par 70 with a final-round 74 to finish with an even-par 144 — one shot ahead of Evansville North's Chloe Johnson and two shots ahead of Franklin's Ava Ray.
Giovenco tied for 26th with a 160 thanks to back-to-back rounds of 80. Her teammate, and fellow freshman, Chloe Cook finished 61st with a 176 (87-89). Sophomore Trinity Bramer tied for 64th with a 179, following up her first-round 92 with a final-round 87. Senior Sophie Cook took 73rd with a 189 (95-94) to round out the team's score.
IHSAA STATE FINALS
At Prairie View GC, Carmel; par-72
Team scores: 1. Evansville North 606, 2. Homestead 624, 3. Westfield 637, 4. Castle 639, 5. Carmel 652, 6. Hamilton Southeastern 656, 7. Culver Academies 657, 8. Center Grove 663, 9. Noblesville 684, 10. Floyd Central 703, 11. Penn 749, 12. Western 755, 13. NorthWood 758, 14. Batesville 768, 15. Crown Point 777.
Medalist: Macy Beeson (Lapel) 70-74—144.
Top 10: 1. Beeson 144, 2. Chloe Johnson (Evansville North) 145, 3. Ava Ray (Franklin) 146, 4. Madison Dabagia (Homestead) 148, 5 (tie). Simone Senk (Homestead), Hailey Kirkland (Castle) 149, 7 (tie). Delaney Wade (Penn), Yanah Rolston (Hamilton SE) 150, 9. Sophie McGinnis (Westfield) 151, 10. Reagan Sohn (Evansville North) 152.
Floyd Central finishers: T-26. Paige Giovenco 80-80—160; 61. Chloe Cook 87-89—176; T-64. Trinity Bramer 92-87—179; 73. Sophie Cook 95-94—189; T-77. Audrey Giovenco 94-99—193.
