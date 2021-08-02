BLOOMINGTON — Floyd Central finished fifth in Monday's Bloomington South Invitational, one of several season-starting events around the state.
The Highlanders carded a collective 342 at Bloomington Country Club.
Westfield, which was ranked No. 2 in the preseason coaches poll, won the 20-team event with a score of 295. Third-ranked Carmel was second with a 302 while No. 10 Castle took third with a 306. Top-ranked Evansville North, the defending state champion, finished fourth with a 331 — 11 shots ahead of Floyd.
Westfield sophomore Samantha Brown shot a sizzling 6-under-par 67 to claim medalist honors.
Freshman Paige Giovenco paced the Highlanders with a 5-over 78. Senior Sophie Cook carded an 85 while her sister, freshman Chloe Cook, added an 88. Trinity Bramer rounded out the team score with a 91.
"We didn't play our best, but I am very proud of their efforts and attitude all day," Highlanders head coach Kara McCormick said.
Floyd Central will be back in action at 1 p.m. Saturday in the State Preview at Prairie View Golf Club in Carmel.
BLOOMINGTON SOUTH INVITATIONAL
Monday at Bloomington Country Club; par-73
Team scores: Westfield 295, Carmel 302, Castle 306, Evansville North 331, Floyd Central 342, Franklin 350, Columbus North 355, Columbus East 362, Jasper 378, Vincennes Rivet 388, Bedford NL 392, Gibson Southern 396, Bloomington South 398, Terre Haute North 410, Madison 424, South Knox 428, Evansville Memorial 432, Seymour 447, Bloomington North 454, Evansville Central 529.
Medalist: Samantha Brown (Westfield) 67.
Floyd Central: Paige Giovenco 78, Sophie Cook 85, Chloe Cook 88, Trinity Bramer 91, Audrey Giovenco 93.
