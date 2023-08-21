CORYDON — Eighth-ranked Floyd Central shot a program-record score en route to the team title in its Floyd Central Invitational on Saturday afternoon.
The Highlanders carded a collective 296 – 10 shots ahead of No. 11 Batesville — at Old Capital Golf Club. Seventeenth-ranked Bedford North Lawrence took third (339) while Corydon Central (362) and New Albany (368) rounded out the top-five in the 12-team event. Floyd Central’s B team took sixth (374) while Jeffersonville was ninth (435) and Providence placed 11th (470).
Castle’s Ashley Kirkland shot a 3-under-par 68 to earn claim medalist honors while Bulldogs sophomore Kaidyn Wardlaw was second with a 71.
Junior Paige Gioveno shot a 73 to lead the way for Floyd, which also received a 74 from Trinity Bramer and Rachael Shaffer as well as a 75 from Chloe Cook.
Laken Tetley fired an 82 to lead the ninth-place Red Devils while Claire Cassis shot a 96 to pace the Pioneers.
FLOYD CENTRAL INVITATIONAL
Saturday at Old Capital GC, par-71
Team scores: 1. Floyd Central A 296, 2. Batesville 306, 3. Bedford NL 339, 4. Corydon Central 362, 5. New Albany 368, 6. Floyd Central B 374, 7. Castle 378, 8. Madison 400, 9. Jeffersonville 435, 10. Seymour 460, 11. Providence 470, 12. Lanesville 500,
Medalist: Ashley Kirkland (Castle) 68.
Floyd Central A: Paige Giovenco 73, Trinity Bramer 74, Rachael Shaffer 74, Chloe Cook 75, Abby Wright 81.
New Albany: Kaidyn Wardlaw 71, Ava Quinn 96, Emma Reavis 100, Sienna Dietrich 101, Lilly McGuire 121.
Floyd Central B: Graf 85, Caple 87, Sinex 91, Hutchens 111, Shumate 129.
Jeffersonville: Laken Tetley 82, Hadley Hannon 116, Lauren Peters 117, Marina Brunson 120, Katie Meyer 133.
Providence: Claire Cassis 96, Riley Morton 118, Lyric Hertweck 128, Ava Bojorquez 128, Zoe Langness 130.
