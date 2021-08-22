CORYDON — Floyd Central captured Saturday's Culver's Classic.
The eighth-ranked Highlanders carded a school-record 302 — five shots ahead of defending state champion and No. 6 Evansville North — at Old Capital Golf Club.
Columbus East took third with a 350 while New Albany finished fourth (360) and Bedford North Lawrence fifth (370) in the 10-team event.
North's Reagan Sohn shot a 3-under-par 69 to earn medalist honors while fellow Huskie Faith Johnson was second with a 70.
Floyd Central freshman Paige Giovenco took third with a 71.
Also for the Highlanders, sophomore Trinity Bramer shot a 73, senior Sophie Cook a 76 and freshman Chloe Cook an 82.
The fourth-place Bulldogs were led by Sarah Jefferson's 83. Kennedy Lee added an 89, Abby Reavis a 93 while Libby Bogdon and Maddie Daniel each shot 95.
Eighth-place Jeffersonville was led by sophomore Laken Tetley, who fired an 84.
Ninth-place Providence was paced by Claire Cassis, who shot a 101.
.
CULVER'S CLASSIC
Saturday at Old Capital Golf Club, Corydon; par-
Team scores: 1. Floyd Central 302, 2. Evansville North 307, 3. Columbus East 350, 4. New Albany 360, 5. Bedford NL 370, 6. Madison 389, 7. Corydon Central 391, 8. Jeffersonville 430, 9. Providence 435, Lanesville Inc.
Medalist: Reagan Sohn (Ev. North) 69.
Floyd Central: Paige Giovenco 71, Trinity Bramer 73, Sophie Cook 76, Chloe Cook 82, Audrey Giovenco 88.
Evansville North: Sohn 69, Faith Johnson 70, Destynie Sheridan 72, Kiley Standing 96, Lillie Price 104.
Columbus East: Harley Gant 82, Carter Gant 83, Peyton Meier 83, Cristen Martinez 102.
New Albany: Sarah Jefferson 83, Kennedy Lee 89, Abby Reavis 93, Libby Bogdon 95, Maddie Daniel 95.
Bedford NL: Daphney Sproles 84, Kenley Craig 85, Bella Landstrom 100, Nora Howat 101, Sam Biel 102.
Madison: Keara Eder 74, Grace Bronkella 92, Gracie Gasaway 107, Lilly Fox 116, Reagan Warren 119.
Corydon Central: Emma Rowland 76, Ivy Smith 101, Abby Russel 102, Gracelyn Anderson 111, Chloe Cannon 112.
Jeffersonville: Laken Tetley 84, Chloe Ortuno 107, Paige Means 118, Lauren Monroe 121, Katie Monroe 122.
Providence: Claire Cassis 101, Savanna Gohmann 108, Abby Shavers 111, Kadie O'Bannon 115, Catherine Pfeiffer 124.
Lanesville: Emma Campbell 107, Katrina Riggle 125, Kaiya Cain 143.
