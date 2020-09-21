CORYDON — Floyd Central teammates Sophie Cook and Zoe Hoehn are as close as sisters.
That’s why Saturday evening’s playoff between the two for individual medalist honors at the Corydon Central Sectional was so emotional for them.
“It was stressful. I didn’t enjoy it to be honest,” Cook, a junior, admitted.
“We both cried,” Hoehn, a senior, said.
After both shot 3-over-par 75s in regulation, the two faced off at Old Capital Golf Club’s hole No. 1 to determine the individual champ.
“We both wanted each other to win,” Hoehn said. “It’s great that we were in that spot, that we’re from the same school and we are competing for first and second, but at the same time I wish we didn’t have to do that.”
Cook beat Hoehn in the playoff to earn her second individual sectional title in three years. Led by those two, the Highlanders captured their eighth straight sectional title.
“I’m so proud of the girls, but man what a heart-wrenching finish. That was just one of those ... it’s a no-win situation. But no one can take away either of their rounds. They played great, they did a great job, they persevered — all of them did — and I’m so proud of them,” said Floyd Central coach Kara Collier, whose team carded a collective 315 — 13 shots better than runner-up New Albany.
Hoehn shot a blistering 3-under 33 on the front nine thanks to a birdie on the par-5 sixth and an eagle on the par-5 eighth. She ran into trouble on the back nine, however, playing the first three holes in 5-over before settling down.
“I played really well on the front, but kind of bombed it on the back because I knew I played well on the front. But I pulled it together on the last few holes,” said Hoehn, who played the final six holes in 1-over. “I think 75 was about as good as I could do today.”
Cook shot an even-par 36 on the front thanks to two birdies and two bogeys. She was 1-under on the back nine before carding a quadruple bogey on No. 18 after hitting into the water twice.
“I psyched myself out, but it’s all good. I probably would’ve done it a third time too, but Kara wrapped me together,” Cook said.
In the playoff, Cook parred No. 1 while Hoehn three-putted for a double-bogey.
Afterward there were tears, hugs and congratulations.
“You never expect to win a sectional and still have girls that are so upset. It’s heart-wrenching and you want the best for all of them; it was hard to watch,” Collier said.
Freshman Trinity Bramer added an 81 and junior Audrey Giovenco an 84 for Floyd, which advances to this Saturday’s Washington Regional along with New Albany and Jeffersonville.
LEE LEADS BULLDOGS
New Albany junior Kennedy Lee finished third overall, four shots behind Cook and Hoehn, to pace the Bulldogs.
Also for New Albany, freshman Laken Tetley tied Bramer for fifth overall with an 81 while sophomores Sarah Jefferson and Madison Daniel each shot 84.
“We still left a lot out there, but we did pretty good, I’ll take it. We get lower and lower, it’s our season-low so far,” said Bulldogs coach Rick Belcher, whose team shot 328. “My goal for them for the season was to get to a 320 and I think they can beat that. I honestly think they can shoot 315, if they put it altogether. ... Hopefully it’ll happen next weekend.”
RED DEVILS EARN RARE REGIONAL BID
Jeffersonville earned its first trip to the regional in at least a decade thanks to its 407 — three shots ahead of the host Panthers and seven better than Providence. Senior Allison Kane led the way for the Red Devils with a 93 while classmate Baylee Lawler shot 94.
“Basically we had five girls that came out and they played their best and their efforts rewarded them by advancing to regionals next Saturday,” Jeff coach Dusty Corum said. “It’s the first time in the 10 years I’ve been coaching the girls that we’ve advanced as a team, which I’m looking forward to and I’m glad the girls got it. I’ve got three seniors — Danielle Monroe, Allison Kane and Baylee Lawler — and all four years they’ve worked really hard, so this is a great way to wrap up their senior year by advancing to regionals.”
Juniors Chloe Ortuno and Paige Means rounded out the Red Devils’ fivesome Saturday.
KNIGHT, STRICKER, BOTTORFF ALSO ADVANCE
Clarksville senior Karena Knight (88), Silver Creek junior Jacy Stricker (91) and Providence senior Reese Bottorff (92) earned individual regional-qualifying spots.
“I started off really great in the first nine and then at the end of the second nine I got a little bit tired and I started having double bogeys. But I had the same score as I did at conference,” said Knight, who was individual runner-up to Stricker by one shot at the Mid-Southern Conference Tournament.
Providence senior Lilly Chapman matched Bottorff’s score Saturday and the teammates were slated to have a Monday playoff to determine the third regional-qualifying spot. However Chapman, a three-year varsity player, conceded to Bottorff, a four-year varsity player.
HENRYVILLE’S EASTON QUALIFIES TOO
MADISON — Henryville’s Taytum Easton also earned a spot in this Saturday’s Washington Regional.
Easton shot a 91 at Sunrise Golf Course to earn fifth-place overall at Saturday’s Madison Sectional. Her score earned her the third, and final, individual regional-qualifying spot.
“We were really happy to see Taytum earn a regional spot,” Henryville coach Robin Embry said. “She played in the regional as a freshman, when our team won the Madison Sectional, and as a sophomore, she advanced as individual, but missed by a couple of shots last year. She used that disappointment as motivation this season.
Madison, led by medalist Keara Eder, won the team title with a 375 while Lawrenceburg (408) and Scottsburg (409) also earned regional berths.
The Hornets finished sixth (442).
“For our team, we improved throughout the season and finished ahead of our seeding today. All five ladies represented our community, school, team, their families, and themselves well today and all season,” Embry said.
CORYDON CENTRAL SECTIONAL Saturday at Old Capital GC, par-72
Team scores: x-Floyd Central 315, x-New Albany 328, x-Jeffersonville 407, Corydon Central 410, Providence 414, Silver Creek 435, Clarksville 447, North Harrison 489.
x—qualified for regional
Medalist: Sophie Cook (Floyd Central) 75. She defeated teammate Zoe Hoehn, who also shot 75, in a one-hole playoff.
Advancing individuals on non-qualifying teams: Karena Knight (Clarksville) 88, Jacy Stricker (Silver Creek) 91, Reese Bottorff (Providence) 92.
Floyd Central: Cook 75, Hoehn 75, Trinity Bramer 81, Audrey Giovenco 84, Haleigh Cullins 86.
New Albany: Kennedy Lee 79, Laken Tetley 81, Sarah Jefferson 84, Madison Daniel 84, Libby Bogdon 86.
Jeffersonville: Allison Kane 93, Baylee Lawler 94, Chloe Ortuno 104, Paige Means 116, Danielle Monroe 127.
Corydon Central: Paige Richardson 93, Abby Russel 100, Chloe Cannon 101, Ivy Smith 116, Hannah Uhl 117.
Providence: Bottorff 92, Lilly Chapman 92, Mary-Katherine Beyl 108, Abby Shavers 122, Catherine Pfeiffer 126.
Silver Creek: Jacy Stricker 91, Lana Dobson 103, Olivia Burton 114, Dev Wilkerson 127, Leah Hall 135.
Clarksville: Knight 88, Sara Vaughn 116, Emily Kaiser 120, Summer Neal 123.
North Harrison: MacKenzie Koch 111, Julia Campbell 118, Addison Morrison 125, Olivia Abner 135.
South Central: Isabella Page 104.
Borden: Natalie Lewis 127.
MADISON SECTIONAL Saturday at Sunrise GC, par-72
Team scores: x-Madison 375, x-Lawrenceburg 408, x-Scottsburg 409, Jennings County 411, Southwestern 425, Henryville 442, Switzerland County 468, Shawe Memorial 475, South Dearborn 516.
x—qualified for regional
Medalist: Keara Eder (Madison) 78.
Advancing individuals on non-qualifying teams: Sophia Curry (Jennings County) 90, Alexis Carson (Jennings County) 90, Taytum Easton (Henryville) 91.
Henryville: Easton 91, Annie Spicer 111, Sydney Kleinert 114, Lilly Bindner 126, Emma Wallis 139.
