JEFFERSONVILLE — Led by medalist Rachael Schafer, Floyd Central's junior varsity won a tri-match against Jeffersonville and Henryville on Tuesday afternoon. 

Schafer shot an 8-over-par 44 for the Highlanders, who carded a collective 194 — 21 shots ahead of the Red Devils — at Elk Run Golf Club. The Hornets didn't field a full team. 

Also for Floyd, Whitney Wells and Keeley Page each fired 48 while Abi Dailey shot 54. 

Laken Tetley led Jeff with a 45 while Chloe Ortuno added a 54 and Lauren Monroe a 57. 

Lilly Bindner led Henryville with a 60. 

FLOYD CENTRAL 194, JEFFERSONVILLE 215, HENRYVILLE INC. 

Tuesday at Elk Run GC, par-36

Medalist: Rachael Schafer (FC) 44. 

Floyd Central: Schafer 44, Whitney Wells 48, Keeley Page 48, Abi Daily 54, Chelsea Tanner 55. 

Jeffersonville: Laken Tetley 45, Chloe Ortuno 54, Lauren Monroe 57, Paige Means 59, Isabella Rodriguez 65, Katie Monroe 67. 

Henryville: Lilly Bindner 60, Emma Wallis 65, Olivia Parmenter 69. 

