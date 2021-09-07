JEFFERSONVILLE — Led by medalist Rachael Schafer, Floyd Central's junior varsity won a tri-match against Jeffersonville and Henryville on Tuesday afternoon.
Schafer shot an 8-over-par 44 for the Highlanders, who carded a collective 194 — 21 shots ahead of the Red Devils — at Elk Run Golf Club. The Hornets didn't field a full team.
Also for Floyd, Whitney Wells and Keeley Page each fired 48 while Abi Dailey shot 54.
Laken Tetley led Jeff with a 45 while Chloe Ortuno added a 54 and Lauren Monroe a 57.
Lilly Bindner led Henryville with a 60.
.
FLOYD CENTRAL 194, JEFFERSONVILLE 215, HENRYVILLE INC.
Tuesday at Elk Run GC, par-36
Medalist: Rachael Schafer (FC) 44.
Floyd Central: Schafer 44, Whitney Wells 48, Keeley Page 48, Abi Daily 54, Chelsea Tanner 55.
Jeffersonville: Laken Tetley 45, Chloe Ortuno 54, Lauren Monroe 57, Paige Means 59, Isabella Rodriguez 65, Katie Monroe 67.
Henryville: Lilly Bindner 60, Emma Wallis 65, Olivia Parmenter 69.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.