MONTGOMERY — Floyd Central missed an IHSAA State Finals berth by four shots, finishing fourth at Saturday's Washington Regional.
However, there was some good news for the Highlanders. Junior Sophie Cook was one of five individuals on non-qualifying teams to earn a bid to next week's state tournament at Prairie View Golf Club in Carmel.
Top-ranked Evansville North, led by medalist Chloe Johnson, carded a collective 301 to win the regional title. Columbus North was second with a 316 while Castle took third with a 338 — three shots ahead of Floyd. New Albany was 10 shots behind the Highlanders in seventh while Jeffersonville finished 16th with a 437.
Johnson shot a 2-under-par 70 to earn individual top honors while her twin sister, Faith, was second with a 73.
Cook carded a 7-over 79, shooting a 39 on the front nine and a 40 on the back.
Junior Audrey Giovenco fired Floyd's second-best score, an 83, while playing the Highlanders' No. 5 position.
Also for Floyd, senior Zoe Hoehn shot an 88 and freshmen Trinity Bramer fired a 91 to round out the team's score.
The seventh-place Bulldogs were led by freshman Laken Tetley and sophomore Sarah Jefferson, who each fired 86. Also for New Albany, sophomore Madison Daniel shot 89 and junior Kennedy Lee 90.
The Red Devils were led by senior Allison Kane, who carded a 46 on the front nine and a 40 on the back to finish with a team-best 86.
Individually, Silver Creek junior Jacy Stricker shot 91, Providence senior Reese Bottorff 92 and Clarksville senior Karena Knight 96.
WASHINGTON REGIONAL
Saturday at Country Oaks GC
Team scores: x-Evansville North 301, x-Columbus North 316, x-Castle 338, Floyd Central 341, Bedford NL 348, Ev. Mater Dei 350, New Albany 351, Columbus East 355, Jasper 370, Martinsville 376, Vincennes Rivet 377, Gibson Southern 378, Southridge 380, South Knox 382, Brownstown Central 413, Jeffersonville 437, Seymour 438, Vincennes Lincoln 449.
x — qualified for IHSAA State Finals
Individual top 5: 1. Chloe Johnson (Evansville North) 70; 2. Faith Johnson (Evansville North) 73; 3. Lydia Bauersfeld (Castle) 74; 4 (tie). Baileigh Schneider (Southridge), Gwen Anderson (Columbus North) 75.
Advancing individuals on non-qualifying teams: 1. Schneider (Southridge) 75; 2. Sophie Cook (Floyd Central) 79; 3 (tie). Kate Lewis (Bloomington South), Trinity Dubbs (South Knox) 81; 5. Harley Gant (Columbus East) 82.
Floyd Central: Cook 79, Audrey Giovenco 83, Zoe Hoehn 88, Trinity Bramer 91, Haleigh Cullins 97.
New Albany: Laken Tetley 86, Sarah Jefferson 86, Madison Daniel 89, Kennedy Lee 90, Libby Bogdon 98.
Jeffersonville: Allison Kane 86, Baylee Lawler 112, Chloe Ortuno 115, Danielle Monroe 121, Paige Means 149.
Area individuals: Jacy Stricker (Silver Creek): 91, Reese Bottorff (Providence): 92, Karena Knight (Clarksville) 96.
