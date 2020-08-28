SELLERSBURG — Clarksville broke 200, but it wasn't enough to overcome Assumption in a dual match Thursday afternoon at Turning Point Golf Club.
The visiting Rockets, one of the top teams in Louisville, carded a collective 149 to beat the Generals, who shot 197.
Assumption's Ellie Anderson and Geriann Ackerman were co-medalists after each shot 36. Clarksville's Karena Knight was one stroke behind them.
Also for the Generals, Sara Vaughn and Emily Kaiser fired 53s while Summer Neal shot 54.
"The girls and myself are all really happy to have a score under 200. Summer finally got under the 55 mark which has been a goal of hers," Clarksville coach Tosha Embry said. "We are all really looking forward to the next few weeks and seeing what we do in conference and sectional."
.
ASSUMPTION 149, CLARKSVILLE 197
Thursday at Turning Point GC
Medalists: Ellie Anderson (Assumption), Geriann Ackerman (Assumption) 36.
Clarksville: Karena Knight 37, Sara Vaughn 53, Emily Kaiser 53, Summer Neal 54.
Assumption: Ackerman 36, Anderson 36, Ella Hardy 38, Hannah Bradow 39, Isabelle Winebrenner 40, Sarah Dolle 45.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.