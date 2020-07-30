What some believed was only a dream becomes a reality today, when the first fall sports practices officially begin.
Girls' golfers are first to get the ball rolling, quite literally, when they hit the course. All other fall sports can begin practicing Monday.
"I am very excited to get going. I really wasn't quite sure that it was going to be a possibility (because of the coronavirus pandemic)," Floyd Central coach Kara Collier said. "I think the girls are also really excited. It'll at least be a little normalcy back into their lives."
The first girls' golf competitions can begin Monday and the Highlanders will play in Bloomington South's BHSS Invitational at Bloomington Country Club.
"Hopefully we can get this season in before things get too crazy," Collier said. "We've already had some summer optional meetings and have had a lot of interest. I'm sure just being able to get out of the house and socialize doesn't hurt! Golf is the best sport too for social distance, so that's a major help."
With that in mind, let's tee things off by looking at five area golfers to watch this season.
SOPHIE COOK, FLOYD CENTRAL
The junior has been the No. 1 player on the area's top team each of the last two years.
As a freshman, Cook was the overall medalist at the Corydon Central Sectional en route to earning NTSPY Girls' Golfer of the Year honors.
Last year she led the Highlanders in tournament scoring average (80) while garnering medalist honors in the Sunnyside Classic and the Culver's Classic before tying for third at the sectional, where she helped Floyd to its seventh straight title.
HALEIGH CULLINS, FLOYD CENTRAL
The senior entered last year's sectional in the No. 4 position for the Highlanders, she left as the overall medalist after shooting a 6-over-par 77 at Old Capital Golf Club.
It was the highlight of a breakout season for Cullins, who posted an 18-hole average of 86 on her way to earning first-team All-Area honors.
She'll try to build off of that strong finish this year.
ZOE HOEHN, FLOYD CENTRAL
As a sophomore, Hoehn was third on the team in tournament scoring average (85.29), led the Highlanders with a fifth-place finish at the Hoosier Hills Conference Tournament and was the sectional runner-up to Cook en route to being a NTSPY finalist.
Last year, playing in the No. 2 position again for Floyd, she tied for fifth at the sectional with an 82.
This year Hoehn, along with Cook and classmate Cullins, should give the Highlanders a strong top-three.
"I think all (three) girls will have a successful season," Collier said. "They've all been playing this summer and will all be leaders of the team in their own ways."
ALLISON KANE, JEFFERSONVILLE
The senior has been an individual regional qualifier in each of the last two seasons.
As a sophomore she shot a 91 at Old Capital and was the second individual on a non-advancing team.
Last year Kane, who had her team's best score at the HHC tourney, fired an 87 at Corydon to once again earn the second individual qualifying spot.
She had a more difficult time at the regional tournament in each of the last two years, however Jeffersonville coach Dusty Corum is hoping the third time will be the charm for Kane.
"I know she has been practicing in the offseason. I fully expect her to advance to State this year," Corum said.
JACY STRICKER, SILVER CREEK
After missing an individual regional berth by two shots as a freshman, Stricker worked overtime — winning a two-hole playoff — to nab the final qualifying spot at last year's sectional.
She followed that up with a respectable round at the regional tournament.
Silver Creek coach Matt Graston is expecting even bigger things for her this year.
"Jacy has played a lot of tournament golf over the summer and has worked really hard on her swing. I expect her to be one of the better players in the area," Graston said.
OTHERS TO KEEP AN EYE ON
Providence senior Reese Bottorff; Floyd Central freshman Trinity Bramer; New Albany sophomore Madison Daniel; Floyd Central junior Audrey Giovenco; New Albany sophomore Sarah Jefferson; New Albany junior Kennedy Lee; Floyd Central junior Jenna Schmidt.
