EDINBURGH — Led by Paige Giovenco's sizzling round, Floyd Central rolled to the Hoosier Hills Conference title Monday.
The junior fired a 5-under-par 67 at Timbergate Golf Course to earn medalist honors and lead the way for the Highlanders, who carded a collective 300. Bedford North Lawrence was second with a 327 — 27 shots ahead of third-place New Albany. Jeffersonville placed sixth with a 435.
Floyd senior Trinity Bramer took third (75) while junior Chloe Cook finished fifth (77). Additionally for the Highlanders, Rachael Shaffer and Abby Wright each fired an 81.
The Bulldogs were led by individual runner-up Kaidyn Wardlaw, who shot 74. Also for New Albany, Sienna Dietrich added 92, Abby Reavis 93 and Emma Reavis 95.
Laken Tetley carded an 87 to lead the way for the sixth-place Red Devils.
HOOSIER HILLS CONFERENCE CHAMPIONSHIPS
Monday at Timbergate GC, par-72
Team scores: 1. Floyd Central 300, 2. Bedford North Lawrence 327, 3. New Albany 354, 4. Columbus East 367, 5. Seymour 384, 6. Jeffersonville 435, 7. Jennings County 450.
Medalist: Paige Giovenco (FC) 67.
Top 5: Giovenco (FC) 65, Kaidyn Wardlaw (NA) 74, Trinity Bramer (FC) 75, Carter Gant (CE) 76, Chloe Cook (FC) 77.
Floyd Central: Giovenco 67, Bramer 75, Cook 77, Rachael Shaffer 81, Abby Wright 81.
New Albany: Kaidyn Wardlaw 74, Sienna Dietrich 92, Abby Reavis 93, Emma Reavis 95, Ava Quinn 96.
Jeffersonville: Laken Tetley 87, Hadley Hannon 111, Lauren Peters 117, Marina Brunson 120.
