SEYMOUR — Led by medalist Paige Giovenco, the Floyd Central girls' golf team captured its second consecutive Hoosier Hills Conference Tournament title Monday.
Giovenco, a freshman, fired a 74 to pace the eighth-ranked Highlanders, who carded a collective 322 at Shadowood Golf Course. New Albany was second with a 343 while Columbus East took third with a 347. Jeffersonville finished sixth with a 411.
Floyd sophomore Trinity Bramer took second with a 78 while freshman Chloe Cook finished fourth with an 83. Senior Sophie Cook rounded out the Highlanders' team score with an 87.
Kennedy Lee and Libby Bogdon led the runner-up Bulldogs, and tied for fifth individually, with 84s. Their teammate, Sarah Jefferson, shot 85 while Maddie Daniel added 90 to round out the team's score.
Laken Tetley led the sixth-place Red Devils with an 85. She shot a 37 on the front nine.
.
HOOSIER HILLS CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT
Monday at Shadowood Golf Course, Seymour
Team scores: 1. Floyd Central 322, 2. New Albany 343, 3. Columbus East 347, 4. Bedford North Lawrence 367, 5. Seymour 400, 6. Jeffersonville 411, 7. Jennings County 449.
Medalist: Paige Giovenco (Floyd Central) 74.
Top 10: 1. Giovenco (FC) 74, 2. Trinity Bramer (FC) 78, 3. Harley Gant (CE) 81, 4. Chloe Cook (FC) 83, 5 (tie). Kennedy Lee (NA) 84, Libby Bogdon (NA) 84, Carter Gant (CE) 84, 6. Sarah Jefferson (NA) 85, 7. Laken Tetley (Jeff) 85, 8. Lainey Jackson (Seymour) 87, 9. Sophie Cook (FC) 87, 10 (tie). Kenley Craig (BNL) 88, Peyton Meier (CE) 88.
Floyd Central: Giovenco 74, Bramer 78, Chloe Cook 83, Sophie Cook 87, Audrey Giovenco 94.
New Albany: Kennedy Lee 84, Libby Bogdon 84, Sarah Jefferson 85, Maddie Daniel 90, Abby Reavis 93.
Jeffersonville: Tetley 85, Chloe Ortuno 103, Paige Means 110, Katie Monroe 113, Lauren Monroe 114.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.