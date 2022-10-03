CARMEL — Led by Paige Giovenco’s 15th-place finish, Floyd Central took 10th for the second straight year in the IHSAA State Finals.
The sophomore shot a 6-over-par 78 at Prairie View Golf Club on Saturday, the final day of the 50th state tournament, to finish with a 14-over 158.
Gioveno’s score helped the Highlanders finish the two days with a team total of 694.
Top-ranked Carmel claimed its third team championship with a 629 (323-306). Second-ranked Castle and No. 3 Center Grove tied for runner-up honors with 643 while No. 8 Homestead (657) and No. 18 Culver Academies (658) rounded out the top five. Fifth-ranked Batesville was sixth (661) while No. 4 Westfield was seventh (667). Sixth-ranked Noblesville placed eighth (674) while No. 10 Hamilton Southeastern was ninth with 682 — 12 shots ahead of the 12th-ranked Highlanders, who shot 703 in 2021.
Columbus North freshman Ava Bunker was the runaway medalist. She followed up her first round 3-under 69 with a 1-over 73 Saturday to finish with a 2-under 142. Castle sophomore Ashley Kirkland was second with a 151 (79-72) while Batesville freshman Ava South was third with a 152 (74-78).
Giovenco, who tied for 26th last year with a 160, was only six shots behind South in her finish in 15th.
Starting on No. 10 for the second straight day, Giovenco bogeyed two of her first three holes and four of her first seven. She closed the back nine, though, with back-to-back pars to finish with a 40.
Giovenco kept rolling on the front nine, parring the first four holes. She double-bogeyed the par-4 fifth and bogeyed the par-3 sixth before birdieing the par-5 seventh. Giovenco finished par-par to cap off a 38.
Trinity Bramer had the Highlanders’ best round of Saturday. The junior followed up her first-round 87 with a second-round 77 to finish with a 164 and in 27th-place.
She had two bogeys and a double-bogey on the back nine to finish with a 40. On the front nine, the only blemish for Bramer was a bogey on the par-5 seventh. She parred the eight other holes en route to a 37.
Also for the Highlanders, sophomore Chloe Cook tied for 60th-place while junior Rachael Shaffer placed 73rd.
Cook followed up her first-round with 87 with a 95 Saturday to finish with a 182 while Shaffer shot 95 for the second straight day to card 190.
IHSAA STATE FINALS
Saturday’s final round
At Prairie View Golf Club, par-72
Team scores: 1. Carmel 629, 2(tie). Castle, Center Grove 643, 4. Homestead 657, 5. Culver Academies 658, 6. Batesville 661, 7. Westfield 667, 8. Noblesville 674, 9. Hamilton Southeastern 682, 10. Floyd Central 694, 11. Zionsville 704, 12. FW Carroll 713, 13. Penn 714, 14. Lake Central 751, 15. Bedford North Lawrence 775, 16. Valparaiso 782, 17. Gibson Southern 800, 18. Delta 861.
Medalist: Ava Bunker (Columbus North) 69-73—142.
Floyd Central: 15. Paige Giovenco 80-78—158; 27. Trinity Bramer 87-77—164; T-60. Chloe Cook 87-95—182; 73. Rachael Shaffer 95-95—190; Keely Page 97 (2nd round); Abby Wright 100 (1st round).
