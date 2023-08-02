HOT SPRINGS, ARK. — Paige Giovenco failed to make the cut in the Junior PGA Championships.
The Floyd Central junior followed up her first-round 75 with an 11-over-par 82 on the Arlington Course at the Hot Springs Country Club on Wednesday.
Giovenco, one of only two Indiana girls in the event, shot a 6-over 41 on the front nine and a 5-over 41 on the back. Her front side included four pars, four bogeys and a double-bogey. Giovenco started off well on the back nine, sandwiching pars on 10, 11, 13, 14 and 15 around a bogey on the par-4 12th. However, she finished with two bogeys and another double-bogey.
Kylee Choi leads the field with a 9-under 133 after following up her first-round 66 with a second-round 67. First-round leader Gianna Clemente is one shot back in second-place.
The top 67 golfers made the cut, which was 5-over.
Samantha Brown, a senior at Westfield, is tied for 25th after shooting 1-over 72 for the second straight day.
The top 30 after today's third round will qualify for Friday's final round.
BULLDOGS TAKE 3RD AT SEYMOUR
SEYMOUR — Led by sophomore Kaidyn Wardlaw, New Albany took third in Wednesday's Seymour Lady Owl Invitational.
Two teams from second-ranked Center Grove took the top two places at Shadowood Golf Course.
Led by medalist Lexi Stuart, who fired a 67, the Trojans' A team finished first with a 290. Center Grove's B squad was runner-up with a 309. The Bulldogs were 67 shots back in third. Brownstown Central (398) and Seymour (420) rounded out the top-five.
Wardlaw shot 79 to pace New Albany while junior Abby Reavis added an 87. Freshmen Ava Quinn and Emma Reavis each shot 105 to round out the Bulldogs' team score.
.
SEYMOUR LADY OWL INVITATIONAL
Wednesday at Shadowood Golf Course
Team scores: 1. Center Grove A 290, 2. Center Grove B 309, 3. New Albany 376, 4. Brownstown Central 398, 5. Seymour 420, 6. Columbus East 423, 7. Madison 444, 8. Jennings County 482.
Medalist: Lexi Stuart (Center Grove A) 67.
New Albany: Kaidyn Wardlaw 79, Abby Reavis 87, Ava Quinn 105, Emma Reavis 105, Sienna Dietrich 108.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.