HOT SPRINGS, ARK. — Paige Giovenco is tied for 88th place following the first round of the Junior PGA Championships.
The Floyd Central junior, one of only two Indiana girls in the event, shot a 4-over-par 75 on the Park Course at Hot Springs Country Club on Tuesday.
Giovenco, who teed off in the late afternoon, shot a 3-over 39 on the front nine and a 1-over 36 on the back. Her front side included six pars and a trio of bogeys. On the back nine, Giovenco recorded two birdies — on the par-5 12th and the par-4 18th — and three bogeys.
Gianna Clemente held a one-shot lead following the first round thanks to her 7-under 64. She was one of 29 golfers under-par on the day.
Samantha Brown, a senior at Westfield, is tied for 42nd following a 1-over 72.
Giovenco, one of 13 tied at 88th, will play the Arlington Course today. The top 60 will advance to Thursday’s third round.
ROWLAND PACES PANTHERS TO 2ND
CORYDON — Emma Rowland earned medalist honors to lead the host Panthers to a runner-up finish in the Corydon Central Season Preview on Tuesday.
The junior fired a 3-over-par 73 at Old Capital Golf Club to pace the Panthers, who carded a collective 369.
Also for Corydon, Khloe Mathes added an 88, Madi Stillwell shot 95 and Brittany Fogle a 113 to round out the team’s score.
Borden finished with a 430. Sophomore Selby Pierce led the Braves with a 93 while Sofie White shot 109, Grace Gentry 111 and Lily Lynch 117.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.