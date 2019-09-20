MADISON — Led by medalist Olivia Guernsey, Henryville defeated Switzerland County in a dual match at Sunrise Golf Course — site of Saturday’s sectional — on Thursday.
Guernsey fired a 12-over-par 48 on the back nine at Sunrise for lead the Hornets, who carded a collective 205. The Pacers fielded an incomplete team.
Allison Horn added a 50 and Taytum Easton a 51 for Henryville.
HENRYVILLE 205, SWITZERLAND COUNTY INC.
Thursday at Sunrise Golf Course, par 36
Medalist: Olivia Guernsey (Henryville) 48.
Henryville: Guernsey 48, Allison Horn 50, Taytum Easton 51, Sydney Kleinert 56, Annie Spicer 61, Alli Thompson 67.
Switzerland County: Hailey Hines 60, Josie Meyer 66, Lily Williams 66.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.