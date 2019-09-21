MADISON — Henryville senior Allison Horn earned a trip to the regional, but her team did not.
Horn shot a 96 at Sunrise Golf Course on Saturday to earn one of the three regional-qualifying spots for individuals on non-advancing teams at the Madison Sectional.
The host Cubs and Southwestern both shot 371, but Madison — led by medalist Keara Eder's 5-over-par 77 medalist round — won its eighth sectional title thanks to the score of its fifth player. Scottsburg took third with a 398 — 12 shots ahead of the Hornets.
"We didn’t play particularly well, or bad, on either side," Henryville coach Robin Embry said. "At the turn, I think we were in third place by a couple of shots. However, as most teams did, we scored a bit higher on the back. We were all happy to see Allison advance! It’s a well-earned honor for her. Over the past decade or so, we’ve been fortunate to have Henryville, both girls and boys, represented at the regional with an individual or team most years. However, we are a bit frustrated at finishing fourth so often as a team."
Taytum Easton added a 99 while Olivia Guernsey, the team's other senior, shot 100 for the Hornets.
"It’s been a pleasure to have our two seniors for four years," Embry said. "They both played a part in our team advancing to the regional their freshman year and [our] sectional championship the following year. We’re looking forward to seeing Allison play next weekend and we’ll miss them both next season."
Horn will compete in the Roncalli Regional at Smock Golf Club on Saturday.
MADISON SECTIONAL
Saturday at Sunrise Golf Course, Madison; par-72
Team scores: Madison 371, Southwestern 371, Scottsburg 398, Henryville 410, Lawrenceburg 417, Jennings County 441, Switzerland County 489.
Medalist: Keara Eder (Madison) 40-37—77.
Top 3 individuals on non-advancing teams: Sophia Curry (Jennings County) 46-46—92; Allison Horn (Henryville) 50-46—96; Grace Schmidt (Lawrenceburg) 50-47—97.
Henryville: Horn 96; Taytum Easton 49-50—99; Olivia Guernsey 46-54—100; Sydney Kleinert 57-58—115; Annie Spicer 64-57—121.
