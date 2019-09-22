CORYDON — Floyd Central bested its previous season-low by a whopping 19 shots en route to a seventh straight sectional title Saturday at Old Capital Golf Club.
With four of the top five scores, Floyd Central carded a collective 319 just five days after shooting a 355 at the Hoosier Hills Conference Tournament.
"Oh my goodness, what a difference a few days makes. I mean, wow!" Highlanders coach Kara Collier said. "These girls really focused in and did what they needed to do. I have never been so proud."
Floyd Central junior Haleigh Cullins shot a 6-over-par 77 to earn medalist honors, while senior teammate Sydney Juliot was second with a 79.
CORYDON CENTRAL SECTIONAL
Saturday at Old Capital Golf Club, Corydon; par-71
Team scores: Floyd Central 319, New Albany 366, Providence 394, Jeffersonville 400, Corydon Central 435, Silver Creek 450, North Harrison 455, Clarksville 510.
Medalist: Haleigh Cullins (Floyd Central) 37-40—77.
x-Floyd Central: Cullins 77; Sydney Juliot 40-39—79; Sophie Cook 39-42—81; Zoe Hoehn 35-47—82; Audrey Giovenco 44-43—87.
x-New Albany: Kennedy Lee 44-43—87; Sarah Jefferson 52-40—92; Elizabeth Bogdon 48-45—93; Madison Daniel 46-48—94; Avery Carroll 50-53—103.
x-Providence: Kennedy Allender 49-44—93; Reese Bottorff 48-48—96; Lilly Chapman 49-51—100; Jessica Hartlage 55-50—105; Kasey Lockard 52-54—106.
Jeffersonville: x-Allison Kane 44-43—87; Chloe Ortuno 49-50—99; Baylee Lawler 54-49—103; Abigail Peabody 57-54—111; Haley Foster 60-54—114.
Corydon Central: Emily Harbaugh 48-57—105; Sidney Cook 49-57—106; Paige Richardson 55-56—111; Abby Russel 57-56—113; Chloe Cannon 65-55—120.
Silver Creek: x-Jacy Stricker 47-48—95; Olivia Burton 48-55—103; Lana Dobson 57-67—124; Morgan Gargano 68-60—128; Dev Wilkerson 62-67—169.
North Harrison: Alexis Blessinger 48-47—95; Hanna Swanson 56-60—116; Hallie Baumgardner 61-60—121; Blaine Whitaker 61-62—123; Julia Campbell 61-67—128.
Clarksville: Sara Vaughn 61-57—118; Mia Vega-Isaac 64-65—129; Tanner Page 66-63—129; Emily Kaiser 68-66—134.
New Washington: x-Kaylyn Price 43-38—81.
South Central: Isabella Page 48-52—100.
Borden: Natalie Lewis 65-65—130.
x—qualified for regional.
