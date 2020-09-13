NEW ALBANY — Led by Zoe Hoehn and Sophie Cook, 16th-ranked Floyd Central ended Bedford North Lawrence's four-year reign as Hoosier Hills Conference champion.
Behind Hoehn, who was third overall, and Cook, who finished fifth, carded a collective 320 — three shots ahead of the Stars and nine in front of New Albany — at Valley View Golf Course on Saturday.
Madison's Keara Eder earned medalist honors with a 2-over-par 73 — two shots ahead of BNL's Olivia Sanders. Hoehn shot 77, Bedford's Addyson Bailey 78 and Cook 79.
Floyd's Trinity Bramer and Audrey Giovenco each shot 82, to tie for eighth overall and round out the Highlanders' team score.
Sarah Jefferson and Kennedy Lee each carded 80, to tie for sixth-place and lead the runner-up Bulldogs.
Jeffersonville's Baylee Lawler fired an 89 to lead the seventh-place Red Devils.
.
HOOSIER HILLS CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT
Saturday at Valley View GC, par-71
Team scores: Floyd Central 320, Bedford NL 323, New Albany 329, Columbus East 362, Madison 367, Seymour 400, Jeffersonville 402, Jennings County DNF
Medalist: Keara Eder (Madison) 73
Runner-up: Olivia Sanders (BNL) 75.
Floyd Central: Zoe Hoehn 77, Sophie Cook 79, Audrey Giovenco 82, Trinity Bramer 82, Haleigh Cullins 86.
New Albany: Kennedy Lee 80, Sarah Jefferson 80, Laken Tetley 83, Libby Bogdon 86, Maddie Daniel 93.
Jeffersonville: Baylee Lawler 89, Allison Kane 92, Chloe Ortuno 103, Katie Monroe 118, Paige Means 126.
