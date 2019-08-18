HENRYVILLE — The Floyd Central girls' golf team finished fourth in the Fuzzy Zoeller Invitational on Saturday at Champions Pointe Golf Club.
The 19th-ranked Highlanders carded a collective 340, their season-best.
Defending state champion, and top-ranked, Evansville North won the invite with a 286. Huskies sophomore Chloe Johnson earned medalist honors with a 69. North's Reagan Sohn was second with a 71 while Johnson's twin sister, Faith, finished fourth with a 73 — which included a hole-in-one.
Thirteenth-ranked Franklin finished second with a 311, while 16th-ranked Center Grove was third with a 316.
Floyd Central sophomore Sophie Cook tied for ninth with a 76. Also for the Highlanders, who played short-handed due to illness, Zoe Hoehn added an 83 and Sydney Juliot an 85.
Sophomore Kennedy Lee topped New Albany with an 89 while senior Kennedy Allender paced Providence with a 95.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.