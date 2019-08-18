Floyd Central girls' golf at Fuzzy

Floyd Central's Zoe Hoehn, Audrey Giovenco, Sydney Juliot and Sophie Cook combined for a team total of 340 shots to help the Highlanders to a fourth-place finish in Saturday's Fuzzy Zoeller Invitational at Champions Pointe Golf Club. 

 PHOTO FROM FACEBOOK

HENRYVILLE — The Floyd Central girls' golf team finished fourth in the Fuzzy Zoeller Invitational on Saturday at Champions Pointe Golf Club. 

The 19th-ranked Highlanders carded a collective 340, their season-best. 

Defending state champion, and top-ranked, Evansville North won the invite with a 286. Huskies sophomore Chloe Johnson earned medalist honors with a 69. North's Reagan Sohn was second with a 71 while Johnson's twin sister, Faith, finished fourth with a 73 — which included a hole-in-one. 

Thirteenth-ranked Franklin finished second with a 311, while 16th-ranked Center Grove was third with a 316. 

Floyd Central sophomore Sophie Cook tied for ninth with a 76. Also for the Highlanders, who played short-handed due to illness, Zoe Hoehn added an 83 and Sydney Juliot an 85. 

Sophomore Kennedy Lee topped New Albany with an 89 while senior Kennedy Allender paced Providence with a 95. 

Tags