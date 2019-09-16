MADISON — Floyd Central sophomore Sophie Cook succinctly summed up her team’s performance at Monday’s Hoosier Hills Conference Tournament.
“It was just one of those days,” she said. “It’s golf, it happens.”
The 19th-ranked Highlanders carded a collective 355, 17 shots off their season-low, en route to a second straight runner-up finish.
Led by the day's three low scores, Bedford North Lawrence won its fourth consecutive HHC title. Liv Sanders fired a 4-over-par 76 while Addyson Bailey added a 77 and Ashley Chase a 78 for the Stars, who shot 330 at Sunrise Golf Course. New Albany and Jeffersonville finished sixth and seventh, respectively with a 406 and a 407.
“It was a bit of a rough day for us, not our best showing of the season, but we’re hoping to bounce back from this,” Floyd coach Kara Collier said. "Bedford’s been working really hard, they’re a great opponent and they played really well today. It's just kind of how it worked out for us."
Cook fired an 86, which was good enough for seventh overall, while senior Sydney Juliot tied for eighth with an 88 and junior Haleigh Cullins tied for 10th with a 90. Sophomore Audrey Giovenco rounded out the Highlanders' team total with 91 on a day when many of the scores were comparable to the temperature of the hot, humid afternoon. Cook, Juliot and Cullins earned All-HHC honorable mention.
Cook fired a 40 on the front nine, but followed that up with a 46 on the back.
"I had some ups and downs," she said.
Cook birdied the par-5 fifth and the par-3 sixth before closing par, bogey, bogey. She then began her back nine with a triple-bogey on the par-3 10th before adding three bogeys and two doubles.
“I bogeyed a lot of them, but it happens," she said. "I don’t really know, it’s golf. You do good, you do bad, it’s life."
The Highlanders now turn their attention to the postseason. They finish up their regular season Wednesday in a match at Corydon's Old Capital Golf Club before Saturday’s Corydon Central Sectional at the same course.
"We have a match Wednesday at Corydon to help get us ready, and then [we] hope to come back strong for sectionals," Collier said. "We’ve got to really focus on just kind of thinking through a round — keeping that positive attitude is really what we need to do. And then our short game, as always. We’ve got to really work on that short game. ... We’ll come back Saturday ready to play."
Floyd is the six-time defending sectional champ.
“We have a bunch of practices this week. We’re going to have fun and we’re going to do a bunch of team stuff and we’re going to have a great time in sectionals,” Cook said.
Monday, Kennedy Lee led the Bulldogs with a 99 while Allison Kane carded a 96 to lead the Red Devils.
HOOSIER HILLS CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT
Monday at Sunrise Golf Course, Madison; par-72
Team scores: 1. Bedford NL 330, 2. Floyd Central 355, 3. Seymour 377, 4. Madison 384, 5. Columbus East 385, 6. New Albany 406, 7. Jeffersonville 407, 8. Jennings County 461.
Medalist: Liv Sanders (BNL) 76.
Top 10: Sanders 76, Addyson Bailey (BNL) 77, Ashley Chase (BNL) 78, Bridget Marshall (Seymour) 81, Lauren Steinwedel (East) 85, Keara Eder (Madison) 85, Sophie Cook (FC) 86, Sydney Juliot (FC) 88, Ellie Hearne (Jennings) 88, Haleigh Cullins (FC) 90, Laken Waskom (Seymour) 90.
Floyd Central: Cook 40-46—86; Juliot 44-44—88; Cullins 46-44—90; Audrey Giovenco 45-46—91; Zoe Hoehn 47-49—96.
New Albany: Kennedy Lee 52-47—99; Sarah Jefferson 47-54—101; Libby Bogdon 54-49—103, Maddie Daniel 54-49—103; Avery Carroll 57-51—108.
Jeffersonville: Allison Kane 46-50—96; Baylee Lawler 51-48—99; Chloe Ortuno 52-52—104; Abby Peabody 56-52—108; Haley Foster 61-58—119.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.