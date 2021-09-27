MONTGOMERY — For the first time in eight years, Floyd Central is heading to the IHSAA State Finals.
The Highlanders finished third in Saturday’s Washington Regional to earn the final team qualifying spot for this weekend’s state meet, which will be played Friday and Saturday at Prairie View Golf Club in Carmel.
“It means the world to this team to make it to state,” Floyd Central head coach Kara McCormick said. “We’ve been talking about going as a team since last season when Sophie (Cook) went as an individual. These girls wanted that experience together as a team and I am so happy to see their hard work pay off. These girls earned it and I couldn’t be any prouder. We are really looking forward to this weekend and just soaking in the whole experience together.”
Led by freshman Paige Giovenco, ninth-ranked Floyd fired a collective 322 at Country Oaks Golf Club. Top-ranked Evansville North won its eighth straight regional title with a 293 while fourth-ranked Castle was second with a 312. Columbus North finished fourth (351) and Columbus East fifth (355). Additionally, New Albany finished sixth (361) and Corydon Central 14th (407) in the 18-team field.
North senior Faith Johnson earned medalist honors with a 69. Her twin sister, Chloe, was second with a 72 while their teammate, Reagan Sohn, took third with a 74.
Columbus North’s Gwen Anderson finished fourth with a 75 while Giovenco and Castle’s Harley Kirkland tied for fifth with 77s.
Also for Floyd, which will advance to state for the first time since 2013, sophomore Trinity Bramer and freshman Chloe Cook each shot 80 while senior Sophie Cook carded an 85 to round out the team’s score.
“I am so proud of our girls for their desire to keep fighting,” McCormick said. “We did not play our best on the front, but they didn’t give up and gave it their all on the back to really seal the third-place position. We knew that we had put ourselves in good position as we made the turn, but we wanted to make sure that there was no question as we came in on 18 and the girls were able to really focus and get it done on their last nine holes.”
The sixth-place Bulldogs were led by senior Kennedy Lee’s 82. With her score Lee qualified for a playoff for the fifth, and final, individual berth from a non-advancing team for the State Finals. She parred the playoff hole, but Evansville Mater Dei’s Emily Gagnon birdied it to earn the final at-large invite.
Also for New Albany, Sarah Jefferson shot an 89 and Libby Bogdon added a 94. Maddie Daniel and Abby Reavis each shot 96 to round out the team score.
Three area players also competed as individuals. Jeffersonville sophomore Laken Tetley shot an 88, Silver Creek senior Jacy Stricker a 93 and Providence sophomore Claire Cassis a 105.
WASHINGTON REGIONAL
Saturday at Country Oaks GC, Montgomery
Top 3 teams advance to IHSAA State Finals
Team scores: 1. Evansville North 293, 2. Castle 312, 3. Floyd Central 322, 4. Columbus North 351, 5. Columbus East 355, 6. New Albany 361, 7. Jasper 362, 8. Gibson Southern 369, 9. Evansville Mater Dei 371, 10. Vincennes Rivet 380, 11. Martinsville 382, 12. Bedford NL 385, 13. Seymour 393, 14. Corydon Central 407, 15. Brownstown Central 427, 16. Southridge 428, 17. South Knox 432, 18. Pike Central 438.
Medalist: Faith Johnson (Ev. North) 69.
Top 5: F. Johnson (Ev. North) 69, Chloe Johnson (Ev. North) 72, Reagan Sohn (Ev. North) 74, Gwen Anderson (Columbus North) 75, Paige Giovenco (Floyd Central) 77, Harley Kirkland (Castle) 77.
Five state-qualifying individuals on non-advancing teams: Gwen Anderson (Columbus North) 75, Trinity Dubbs (South Knox) 79, Ella Wilks (Columbus North) 80, Harley Grant (Columbus East) 81, Emily Gagnon (Ev. Mater Dei) 82.
Floyd Central: P. Giovenco 77, Trinity Bramer 80, Chloe Cook 80, Sophie Cook 85, Audrey Giovenco 88.
New Albany: Kennedy Lee 82, Sarah Jefferson 89, Libby Bogdon 94, Maddie Daniel 96, Abby Reavis 96.
Other area individuals: Laken Tetley (Jeffersonville) 88, Jacy Stricker (Silver Creek) 93, Claire Cassis (Providence) 105.
