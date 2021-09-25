MONTGOMERY — For the first time in eight years, Floyd Central is heading to the IHSAA State Finals.
The Highlanders finished third in Saturday's Washington Regional to earn the final team qualifying spot for next weekend's state meet, which will be played Friday and Saturday at Prairie View Golf Club in Carmel.
Led by freshman Paige Giovenco, ninth-ranked Floyd fired a collective 322 at Country Oaks Golf Club. Top-ranked Evansville North won its eighth straight regional title with a 293. Fourth-ranked Castle was second with a 312. Additionally, New Albany finished sixth (361) and Corydon Central 14th (407) in the 18-team field.
North senior Faith Johnson earned medalist honors with a 69. Her twin sister, Chloe, was second with a 72 while their teammate, Reagan Sohn, took third with a 74.
Columbus North's Gwen Anderson finished fourth with a 75 while Giovenco and Castle's Harley Kirkland tied for fifth with 77s.
Also for Floyd, which will advance to state for the first time since 2013, sophomore Trinity Bramer and freshman Chloe Cook each shot 80 while senior Sophie Cook carded an 85 to round out the team's score.
The sixth-place Bulldogs were led by senior Kennedy Lee's 82. With her score Lee qualified for a playoff for the fifth, and final, individual berth from a non-advancing team for the State Finals. She parred the hole, but Evansville Mater Dei's Emily Gagnon birdied it to earn the final at-large invite.
Also for New Albany, Sarah Jefferson shot an 89 and Libby Bogdon added a 94. Maddie Daniel and Abby Reavis each shot 96 to round out the team score.
Three area players also competed as individuals. Jeffersonville sophomore Laken Tetley shot an 88, Silver Creek senior Jacy Stricker a 93 and Providence sophomore Claire Cassis a 105.
WASHINGTON REGIONAL
Saturday at Country Oaks GC, Montgomery
Team scores: 1. Evansville North 293, 2. Castle 312, 3. Floyd Central 322, 4. Columbus North 351, 5. Columbus East 355, 6. New Albany 361, 7. Jasper 362, 8. Gibson Southern 369, 9. Evansville Mater Dei 371, 10. Vincennes Rivet 380, 11. Martinsville 382, 12. Bedford NL 385, 13. Seymour 393, 14. Corydon Central 407, 15. Brownstown Central 427, 16. Southridge 428, 17. South Knox 432, 18. Pike Central 438.
Medalist: Faith Johnson (Ev. North) 69.
Top 5: F. Johnson (Ev. North) 69, Chloe Johnson (Ev. North) 72, Reagan Sohn (Ev. North) 74, Gwen Anderson (Columbus North) 75, Paige Giovenco (Floyd Central) 77, Harley Kirkland (Castle) 77.
Floyd Central: P. Giovenco 77, Trinity Bramer 80, Chloe Cook 80, Sophie Cook 85, Audrey Giovenco 88.
New Albany: Kennedy Lee 82, Sarah Jefferson 89, Libby Bogdon 94, Maddie Daniel 96, Abby Reavis 96.
Other area individuals: Laken Tetley (Jeffersonville) 88, Jacy Stricker (Silver Creek) 93, Claire Cassis (Providence) 105.
