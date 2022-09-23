GIRLS' GOLF: Highlanders hope experience serves them well at regional

CORYDON — Last year, Floyd Central qualified for the IHSAA State Finals for the first time since 2013.
If the Highlanders are going to make it two years in a row, though, they’ll have to do it out of a tougher regional.
In recent years the Corydon Central Sectional has fed into the Washington Regional. However this year, after realignment by the IHSAA, the three qualifying teams and the three individuals from non-qualifying squads from last Saturday’s Corydon Sectional will play in the difficult Franklin Regional. The event at The Legends Golf Club is scheduled to tee off at 8:30 a.m. this morning.
The 15-team field features five teams — No. 3 Center Grove, No. 6 Batesville, No. 7 Franklin, No. 13 Floyd Central and No. 18 New Albany — from the Indiana High School Golf Coaches Association’s Top 20.
Only three of those squads, and the top two low individuals from non-advancing teams, qualify for the IHSAA State Finals, which will be Sept. 30 and Oct. 1 at Prairie View Golf Club in Carmel.
“It’s ridiculous,” New Albany head coach Ricky Belcher said of the field. “But it is what it is, you’ve got to go play golf.”
The Highlanders are coming off a very impressive performance last Saturday at Old Capital Golf Course. Led by sophomore Paige Giovenco’s sizzling 5-under-par 65, Floyd finished with a team-best 296.
Fellow Highlanders Chloe Cook (74) and Trinity Bramer (75) were third and fourth, respectively, while junior Rachael Shaffer shot an 82 to tie for seventh.
One thing that first-year Floyd head coach Sydney LaDuke hopes will help her team today is its previous experience at Legends, as opposed to Country Oaks Golf Club (site of the Washington Regional).
The Highlanders finished fifth in the Franklin Invitational on Aug. 13 and 10th in the Hall of Fame Tournament on Aug. 27. Both of those events were played at Legends. Floyd also had an opportunity to play a practice round there this week.
“I think we’re going to be more prepared for this one than we have any regional in the past because we’ve been able to play it three times before in other tournaments,” LaDuke said. “Typically in the past (at Country Oaks) we’ve gotten into one invitational and then we get our practice round and then it’s showtime. So we’ve been able to play there twice, in addition to a practice round.”
The Bulldogs, meanwhile, hope to improve on last Saturday’s third-place finish and 346 at Old Capital.
Senior Sarah Jefferson led New Albany at the sectional with a 78 while classmate Maddie Daniel added an 82. Sophomore Abby Reavis was third on the team with an 87 while senior Avery Carroll shot a 99 and freshman Kaidyn Wardlaw a 100. That was a surprisingly high score for Wardlaw, who Belcher said has struggled with her swing lately.
“She’s been shooting low 80s for most of the season (in 18-hole events), so there’s about 20 strokes that we can grab up pretty quick,” Belcher said. “We’ll need it. I think it’s going to take something around 310 or 315 (to make it out of regional).
“If I can get Kaidyn back we’re a different team. Abby hit the ball better than what she scored (Saturday). ... If I can get two in the 70s and two around 80 I’ll take it and we’ll go from there.”
Providence seniors Savanna Gohmann and Ainsley Wilt, as well as Borden senior Emily Cissell, will also play as individuals in today’s regional.