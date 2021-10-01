CARMEL — Led by freshman Paige Giovenco, the Floyd Central girls' golf team is in 10th place following Friday's first round of the IHSAA State Finals.
Defending state champion Evansville North leads the way. The Huskies carded a collective 14-over-par 302 at Prairie View Golf Club in Carmel. Homestead (317), Castle (320), Culver Academies (322) and Westfield (324) round out the top five of the 15-team field. The Highlanders fired a 353.
Evansville North's Chloe Johnson and Lapel's Macy Beeson are tied for first individually after both shot 2-under 70s.
Giovenco is in a seven-way tie for 23rd following her 8-over 80. Her round included one birdie, nine pars, seven bogeys and one double-bogey.
The final round is scheduled to start at 8:30 a.m. this morning.
Also for Floyd, which played the back nine first, fellow freshman Chloe Cook fired an 87, sophomore Trinity Bramer a 92 and senior Audrey Giovenco a 94 to round out the team's score. Audrey Giovenco will be the first Highlander to tee off this morning at 9:24 a.m. from No. 10.
.
IHSAA STATE FINALS
Friday at Prairie View Golf Club, Carmel; par-72
Team scores: 1. Evansville North 302, 2. Homestead 317, 3. Castle 320, 4. Culver Academies 322, 5. Westfield 324, 6. Hamilton Southeastern 326, 7. Carmel 329, 8. Center Grove 336, 9. Noblesville 339, 10. Floyd Central 353, 11. NorthWood 373, 12. Western 381, 13. Penn 382, 14. Crown Point 384, 15. Batesville 392.
Top 10 individuals: 1 (tie). Macy Beeson (Lapel), Chloe Johnson (Evansville North) 70; 3. Lydia Bauresfeld (Castle) 73; 4 (tie). Ava Ray (Franlin), Yanah Rolston (Hamilton SE), Hailey Kirkland (Castle), Madison Dabagia (Homestead) 74; 8 (tie). Yiling Zhang (Culver Academies), Harley Gant (Columbus East) 75; 10 (tie). Lucy Quigley (Tipton), Sophie McGinnis (Westfield), Delaney Wade (Penn) 76.
Floyd Central: Paige Giovenco 80, Chloe Cook 87, Trinity Bramer 92, Audrey Giovenco 94, Sophie Cook 95.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.