CORYDON CENTRAL — Floyd Central rolled to its ninth consecutive sectional title Saturday.
Led by freshman Paige Giovenco, the Highlanders carded a collective 302 — matching the school-record they set earlier this season — to take home the trophy at the Corydon Central Sectional at Old Capital Golf Club.
Giovenco shot an even-par 72 to finish second individually.
Corydon Central freshman Emma Rowland shot a 2-under 70 to capture medalist honors.
New Albany finished second with a 332 while Corydon came in third at 371. The Highlanders, Bulldogs and Panthers all advance to next Saturday's Washington Regional at Country Oaks Golf Club.
Jeffersonville sophomore Laken Tetley (80), Silver Creek senior Jacy Stricker (82) and Providence sophomore Claire Cassis (92), the three low individuals on non-advancing teams, also advance to the Washington Regional.
Also for Floyd, sophomore Trinity Bramer fired 74, freshman Chloe Cook 77 and senior Audrey Giovenco 79 to round out the team's score, which match its total in the Culver's Classic on the same course four weeks before.
Runner-up New Albany as led by Sarah Jefferson's 77 and Kennedy Lee's 78.
