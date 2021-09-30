CARMEL — Floyd Central will make its first IHSAA State Finals appearance in eight years when the Highlanders tee off this morning at Prairie View Golf Club.
The ninth-ranked Highlanders are coming off a third-place finish at last week’s Washington Regional. They finished 10 shots behind No. 4 Castle and 29 behind No. 1 Evansville North.
The Huskies, the defending state champs, are the prohibitive favorite in the two-day tournament, which is slated to start at 8:30 a.m. today and tomorrow in Carmel.
Floyd finished 11th in its last trip to state in 2013.
Senior Audrey Giovenco is the first Highlander scheduled to tee off this morning. She’s slated to go off at 9:33 a.m. from the No. 10 tee. Freshman Chloe Cook is slated to start at 9:42 a.m., sophomore Trinity Bramer at 9:51 a.m., senior Sophie Cook at 10 a.m. and freshman Paige Giovenco at 10:09 a.m.
Floyd Central finished seventh in the State Preview, which featured many of the teams in this weekend’s field and was played in early August at Prairie View. Paige Giovenco tied for second-place individually with a 1-over-par 73 that day.
