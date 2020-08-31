FLOYDS KNOBS — Led by medalist Sophie Cook, Floyd Central placed four players in the top five to win Saturday's New Albany Invitational at Valley View Golf Club.
Cook carded a 2-over-par 74 to lead the Highlanders, who carded a collective 309 — 28 shots better than New Albany. Columbus East took third with a 366. The Floyd JV finished fifth with a 400 while Jeffersonville and Providence tied for sixth with 414.
Floyd freshman Trinity Bramer and New Albany freshman Laken Tetley tied for second after each fired 76. Floyd's Audrey Giovenco finished fourth with a 79 — her first sub-80 score — while senior Highlander Zoe Hoehn was one shot back in fifth.
Kennedy Lee and Libby Bogdon added 85s for the runner-up Bulldogs.
Reese Bottorff paced the Pioneers with an 86 while Allison Kane led the Red Devils with a 90.
NEW ALBANY INVITATIONAL
Team scores: Floyd Central 309, New Albany 337, Columbus East 366, Madison 386, Floyd Central JV 400, Jeffersonville 414, Providence 414, Corydon Central 415, Scottsburg 428.
Medalist: Sophie Cook (Floyd Central) 74.
Top 10: 1. Cook 74, 2 (tie). Laken Tetley (New Albany), Trinity Bramer (Floyd Central) 76, 4. Audrey Giovenco (Floyd Central) 79, 5. Zoe Hoehn (Floyd Central) 80, 6 (tie). Harley Gant (Columbus East), Keara Eder (Madison) 81, 8 (tie). Kennedy Lee (New Albany), Libby Bogdon (New Albany), Haleigh Cullins (Floyd Central) 85.
Floyd Central: Cook 74, Bramer 76, Giovenco 79, Hoehn 80, Cullins 85.
New Albany: Tetley 76, Lee 85, Bogdon 85, Sarah Jefferson 91, Maddie Daniel 99.
Jeffersonville: Allison Kane 92, Baylee Lawler 96, Chloe Ortuno 106, Paige Means 120, Katie Monroe 122.
Providence: Reese Bottorff 86, Lilly Chapman 106, Katie Huff 107, Abigail Shavers 115, Catherine Pfeiffer 131.
Floyd Central JV: Caroline Hadley 98, Kayla Ansert 98, Rachael Shaffer 100, Abi Daily 104, Keely Page 113.
New Albany JV: Avery Carroll 105, Kate Daniel 111, Adrianna Hysell 121.
