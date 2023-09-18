CORYDON — Led by Chloe Cook, Floyd Central had a record round to win Saturday’s Corydon Central Sectional.
The junior shot a 1-under-par 69 at Old Capital Golf Club to earn medalist honors and lead the No. 7 Highlanders to a collective 1-over-par 281 and their 11th straight sectional title. Floyd’s score matched the IHSAA sectional record that Evansville North shot on Fendrich Golf Course in 2019.
“We’ve been working so hard for this and it’s just so amazing to see what we can actually accomplish when we all come together,” Cook said. “I think this is the most amazing team.”
Led by Cook, the Highlanders swept the first four places in the tournament. Junior Paige Giovenco and sophomore Abby Wright each shot even-par 70s while senior Trinity Bramer fired a 2-over 72. Corydon Central junior Emma Rowland finished fifth overall with a 73.
Led by Rowland, the Panthers placed second with a 336 while New Albany took third with a season-best 345. The top three teams, and the top three individuals from non-qualifying teams, advance to this Saturday’s Franklin Regional at The Legends Golf Club.
Borden finished fourth (395) and Providence fifth (442). North Harrison (455), Jeffersonville (478), Lanesville (484), Silver Creek (488) and Clarksville (547) rounded out the top 10 while Christian Academy was 11th (588) and Eastern 12th (604).
The three individual regional qualifiers from non-advancing teams were Eastern sophomore Abby Fowler (94) and the Borden tandem of Selby Pierce (96), a sophomore, and Emily Schottelkotte (97), a senior.
Cook’s 33-36 round featured six birdies — including three in a row on the front nine.
“I wasn’t expecting to shoot a 69, but I was so thrilled with the ending result,” she said.
“It was awesome,” Floyd Central coach Matt Graston said of Cook’s round. “She struggled a little bit on the front nine at the Hall of Fame (Classic) and ever since then she’s been on fire.”
Cook’s victory helped her follow in the cleat marks of her older sister, Sophie, who was the sectional medalist her junior year in 2020.
“I love that,” the younger Cook said. “It’s crazy. She actually just called me.”
Giovenco, who earned medalist honors last year with a 65, shot a 3-over 38 on the front before a four-birdie, one-bogey 32 on the back nine.
“I didn’t start off great on the front nine, but I came back with a strong score on the back nine,” she said. “I was a little bit, obviously upset because I didn’t shoot a 65 like I did last year, but I’m still happy with it.”
Meanwhile Wright, who played in the No. 5 spot for the Highlanders, shot a 1-under 34 on the front and a 1-over 36 on the back nine.
“There was just a lot of adrenaline,” she said. “I just tried to keep the same mindset. I was like, ‘I can make this putt for birdie.’ It was just a good mindset overall.”
Sophomore Kaidyn Wardlaw shot a 74 to lead the third-place Bulldogs, who posted a season-best score. Meanwhile, freshman Ava Quinn added an 86, Abby Reavis an 89 and Sienna Dietrich a 96.
"The team played great," New Albany coach Ricky Belcher said. "We shot our season-low by nine shots on a tough course, and we still have more in the tank. Kaidyn Wardlaw continued her great play with the 74 in a very up-and-down round which included four birdies. Freshman Ava Quinn had a career-best 18-hole score of 86. Abby Reavis wasn't feeling well and stuck it out to give us another score in the 80s. Sienna has been that consistent number four player all year and continued it on Saturday. We're looking forward to The Legends on Saturday. The girls are getting more and more familiar with the course.
"Hats off to Floyd Central with the record-setting day. And Corydon has really improved throughout the season. Good luck to both of them next Saturday."
The top three teams and top three individuals on non-advancing squads will qualify for the IHSAA State Finals.
CORYDON CENTRAL SECTIONAL
Saturday at Old Capital GC, par-70
Top 3 teams advance to Franklin Regional
Team scores: 1. Floyd Central 281, 2. Corydon Central 336, 3. New Albany 345, 4. Borden 395, 5. Providence 442, 6. North Harrison 455, 7. Jeffersonville 478, 8. Lanesville 484, 9. Silver Creek 488, 10. Clarksville 547, 11. Christian Academy 588, 12. Eastern 604.
Medalist: Chloe Cook (FC) 69.
Top 5: Cook (FC) 69, Paige Giovenco (FC) 70, Abby Wright (FC) 70, Trinity Bramer (FC) 72, Emma Rowland (CC) 73.
Regional-advancing individuals: Abby Fowler (Eastern) 94, Selby Pierce (Borden) 96, Emily Schottelkotte (Borden) 97.
Team-by-team scores
Borden: Selby Pierce 96, Emily Schottelkotte 97, Lily Lynch 101, Grace Gentry 101, Sofie White 107.
Christian Academy: Delaney Annis 129, Lily Koerber 129, Lillian Hard 130.
Clarksville: Anna Horvath 103, Zaynub Al-Kazawi 120, Kaylin Lemke 124.
Corydon Central: Emma Rowland 73, Khloe Mathes 81, Madi Stillwell 84, Kate Russel 98, Brittany Fogle 103.
Eastern: Abby Fowler 94, Bethany Fowler 110.
Floyd Central: Cook 69, Giovenco 70, Wright 70, Bramer 72, Rachael Shaffer 83.
Jeffersonville: Hadley Hannon 111, Lauren Peters 119, Hannah Garier 120, Marina Brunson 128, Katie Meyer 136.
Lanesville: Kaiya Cain 116, Lilly Clifford 119, Marley Dillion 121, Ella Grossman 128.
New Albany: Kaidlyn Wardlaw 74, Ava Quinn 86, Abigail Reavis 89, Sienna Dietrich 96, Emma Reavis 100.
North Harrison: Addelynn Reynolds 109, Isabelle Abner 114, Peyton Allen 114, Sophie Holloway 118, Keylie Lincoln 136.
Providence: Claire Cassis 102, Riley Morton 111, Lyric Hertweck 113, Ava Bojorquez 116, Zoe Langness 131.
Silver Creek: Arabella McKim 103, Emily Saul 125, Karaline Spillman 128, Audrey Ramsey 132.
