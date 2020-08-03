BLOOMINGTON — Floyd Central kicked off its season with a solid showing.
The Highlanders placed sixth in the Bloomington South Invitational at Bloomington Country Club on Monday.
Floyd carded a collective 330 — 44 shots behind Evansville North. The Huskies, last year's state runner-up, edged Carmel 286-287 for the team title. Westfield (292), Columbus North (311) and Franklin (315) rounded out the top-five.
Evansville North junior Faith Johnson, the defending state champion, and Carmel senior Katie Kuc tied for medalist honors. Each shot a 68 in regulation.
Rising junior Sophie Cook paced the Highlanders with a 78, while rising senior Zoe Hoehn was one shot behind her with a 79. Incoming freshman Trinity Bramer added an 86 while junior Audrey Giovenco rounded out Floyd's team score with an 87.
"Overall I am very pleased with the girls' performance today, they all played well and had great attitudes," Floyd Central coach Kara Collier said. "They are off to a wonderful start and I can't wait to see what the rest of the season brings!"
The Highlanders will be back in action Saturday in the Washington Invitational.
BLOOMINGTON SOUTH INVITATIONAL
Monday at Bloomington Country Club
Team scores: 1. Evansville North 286, 2. Carmel 287, 3. Westfield 292, 4. Columbus North 311, 5. Franklin 315, 6. Floyd Central 330, 7. Castle 333, 8. Bedford NL 334, 9. Jasper 376, 10. Vincennes Rivet 389, 11. Columbus East 392, 12 (tie). Bloomington South, Gibson Southern 398, 13. Bloomington North 411, 14. Madison 412, 15. Evansville Memorial 416, 16. Terre Haute North 432, 17. Seymour 444, 18. Evansville Central 556.
Individual top 5: 1. Faith Johnson (Evansville North), Katie Kuc (Carmel) 68; 3. Michaela Headlee (Carmel) 70; 4 (tie). Sophia McGinnis (Westfield), Sam Brown (Westfield) 71.
Floyd Central: Sophie Cook 78, Zoe Hoehn 79, Trinity Bramer 86, Audrey Giovenco 87, Haleigh Cullins 89.
HIGHLANDERS EARN HONORABLE MENTION IN PRESEASON POLL
Speaking of Floyd Central, the Highlanders received honorable mention in the the Indiana High School Golf preseason poll.
Defending state champion Homestead was No. 1, receiving six of the eight first-place votes. Evansville North, which received the other two first-place votes, was second while Carmel was third.
The complete poll is listed below.
PRESEASON POLL
1. Homestead (6 1st-place votes); 2. Evansville North (2 1st-place votes); 3. Carmel; 4. Westfield; 5. Columbus North; 6. Noblesville; 7. Crown Point; 8. Franklin; 9. NorthWood; 10 (tie). Zionsville, Hamilton Southeastern; 12. Penn; 13. Center Grove; 14. Lapel; 15. Brownsburg; 16. Concord; 17. Culver Academies; 18. Lake Central; 19. Evansville Memorial; 20. Western. Honorable mention: Castle, Cathedral, Columbia City, Floyd Central, Guerin Catholic, Lafayette Harrison, Michigan City, Richmond, Tipton, University, Valpo, Wawasee.
