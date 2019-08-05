BLOOMINGTON — Floyd Central began its season with a sixth-place finish at the Bloomington South Invitational on Monday.
The Highlanders carded a collective 350 at Bloomington Country Club. Defending state champion, and No. 1-ranked, Evansville North took home the team title with a score of 294.
"Great start for our girls," Floyd coach Kara Collier said. "I am really happy [with the finish] considering some of the top-ranked teams in the state were there."
Sophomore Sophie Cook led the Highlanders with an 83 while junior Zoe Hoehn carded an 89. Sophomore Audrey Giovenco added an 89 and senior Sydney Juliot a 92 for Floyd.
