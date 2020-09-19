CORYDON — Floyd Central made it eight straight Saturday.
The Highlanders carded a collective 315 at Old Capital Golf Club to win the Corydon Central Sectional. It was the eighth consecutive crown — and 12th all-time — for Floyd.
New Albany was second with a 328 while Jeffersonville fired a 407 to take third place and grab the final team qualifying spot for next Saturday's Washington Regional.
Highlander teammates Sophie Cook and Zoe Hoehn both shot 3-over-par 75s in regulation to tie for first. Cook won a one-hole playoff to earn medalist honors.
New Albany junior Kennedy Lee finished third overall with a 79 to lead the runner-up Bulldogs. A pair of freshmen — Floyd's Trinity Bramer and New Albany's Laken Tetley — tied for fourth with 81 apiece.
Clarksville senior Karena Knight and Silver Creek junior Jacy Stricker were the top two individual regional qualifiers from non-qualifying teams. Knight shot 88 and Stricker 91.
Providence seniors Reese Bottorff and Lilly Chapman tied for the third individual qualifying spot with 92 each. They'll have a Monday playoff to determine which one will advance to the regional.
.
CORYDON CENTRAL SECTIONAL
Saturday at Old Capital GC, par-72
Team scores: x-Floyd Central 315, x-New Albany 328, x-Jeffersonville 407, Corydon Central 410, Providence 414, Silver Creek 435, Clarksville 447, North Harrison 489.
x—qualified for regional
Medalist: Sophie Cook (Floyd Central) 75. She defeated teammate Zoe Hoehn, who also shot 75, in a one-hole playoff.
Advancing individuals on non-qualifying teams: Karena Knight (Clarksville) 88, Jacy Stricker (Silver Creek) 91.
Playoff for final qualifying spot: Reese Bottorff (Providence) 92, Lilly Chapman (Providence) 92.
Floyd Central: Cook 75, Hoehn 75, Trinity Bramer 81, Audrey Giovenco 84, Haleigh Cullins 86.
New Albany: Kennedy Lee 79, Laken Tetley 81, Sarah Jefferson 84, Madison Daniel 84, Libby Bogdon 86.
Jeffersonville: Allison Kane 93, Baylee Lawler 94, Chloe Ortuno 104, Paige Means 116, Danielle Monroe 127.
Providence: Bottorff 92, Chapman 92, Mary-Katherine Beyl 108, Abby Shavers 122, Catherine Pfeiffer 126.
Clarksville: Knight 88, Sara Vaughn 116, Emily Kaiser 120, Summer Neal 123.
Silver Creek: Jacy Stricker 91, Lana Dobson 103, Olivia Burton 114, Dev Wilkerson 127, Leah Hall 135.
South Central: Isabella Page 104.
Borden: Natalie Lewis 127.
.
EASTON QUALIFIES FOR REGIONAL
MADISON — Henryville's Taytum Easton also earned a spot in next Saturday's Washington Regional.
Easton shot a 91 at Sunrise Golf Course to earn fifth-place overall at Saturday's Madison Sectional. Her score earned her the third, and final, individual qualifying spot.
"We were really happy to see Taytum earn a regional spot," Henryville coach Robin Embry said. "She played in the regional as a freshman, when our team won the Madison Sectional, and as a sophomore, she advanced as individual, but missed by a couple of shots last year. She used that disappointment as motivation this season. For our team, we improved throughout the season and finished ahead of our seeding today. All five ladies represented our community, school, team, their families, and themselves well today and all season."
Madison's Keara Eder earned medalist honors with a 6-over-par 78.
.
MADISON SECTIONAL
Saturday at Sunrise GC, par-72
Team scores: x-Madison 375, x-Lawrenceburg 408, x-Scottsburg 409, Jennings County 411, Southwestern 425, Henryville 442, Switzerland County 468, Shawe Memorial 475, South Dearborn 516.
x—qualified for regional
Medalist: Keara Eder (Madison) 78.
Advancing individuals on non-qualifying teams: Sophia Curry (Jennings County) 90, Alexis Carson (Jennings County) 90, Taytum Easton (Henryville) 91.
Henryville: Easton 91, Annie Spicer 111, Sydney Kleinert 114, Lilly Bindner 126, Emma Wallis 139.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.