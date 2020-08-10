It was a big first weekend of the season for Floyd Central.
First, the Highlanders won the Washington Invitational on Saturday. Then, Sunday they jumped up into the state’s Top 10 rankings.
Saturday senior Zoe Hoehn fired an even-par 72 at Country Oaks Golf Club to earn medalist honors and lead Floyd, which carded a collective 311, to victory. Castle was second with 317 while Bedford North Lawrence took third with 326. New Albany finished fourth with a 342 — three shots ahead of Evansville Mater Dei.
Also for the Highlanders, freshman Trinity Bramer shot 77 while senior Haleigh Cullins and junior Sophie Cook each added an 82.
“The girls all played well and it gave us a great chance to see our regional course in a tournament setting,” said Floyd Central coach Kara Collier, whose team fired a 344 at last year’s Washington Regional to place sixth.
Hoehn shot a 1-under 35 on the front nine and a 1-over 37 on the back in her career-best round, which included three birdies, three bogeys and 12 pars.
On the front, Hoehn bogeyed the par-3 second before carding birdies on Nos. 4 and 6. On the back, she was 2-over before birdieing the par-4 18th. In her round Hoehn hit 12 fairways, 11 greens in regulation and made only 16 putts.
Meanwhile freshman Laken Tetley had a strong debut for the fourth-place Bulldogs. Tetley carded an 8-over 80 in her first high school event. Sophomores Sarah Jefferson and Libby Bogdon added 83 and 86, respectively, for New Albany.
One day after the win at Washington the Highlanders, who received honorable mention in the Indiana High School Golf Coaches Association’s preseason Top 20 poll, vaulted to No. 10 in the IHSGCA’s new rankings.
WASHINGTON INVITATIONAL
At Country Oaks G.C., Montgomery, par 72
Team scores: Floyd Central 311, Castle 317, Bedford North Lawrence 326, New Albany 342, Evansville Mater Dei 345, Terre Haute South 352, Vincennes Rivet 353, Bloomington South 361, South Knox 377, Bloomington North 387, Evansville Memorial 398, Mt. Vernon 426, North Knox 448, Evansville Central 530, Washington NTS, Barr-Reeve NTS.
Medalist: Zoe Hoehn (Floyd Central) 72.
Floyd Central: Hoehn 72, Trinity Bramer 77, Sophie Cook 81, Haleigh Cullins 81, Audrey Giovenco 86.
New Albany: Tetley 80, Sarah Jefferson 83, Libby Bogdon 86, Maddie Daniel 93, Kate Daniel 99.
INDIANA HIGH SCHOOL GOLF COACHES ASSOCIATION TOP 20
1. Carmel (4 first-place votes), 2. Evansville North (1), 3. Westfield, 4. Homestead, 5. Center Grove, 6. Noblesville, 7. Columbus North, 8. Hamilton SE, 9. Franklin, 10. Floyd Central, 11. Brownsburg, 12. Zionsville, 13. Penn, 14. Castle, 15. Western, 16. Concord, 17. NorthWood, 18. Crown Point, 19. Bedford NL, 20. Guerin Catholic.
