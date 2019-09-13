MADISON — Henryville warmed up for the postseason by shooting a 399 in an 18-hole round at Sunrise Golf Course on Friday.
Katlyn Price, New Washington's only golfer, fired an 11-over-par 83 earn medalist honors.
Taytum Easton topped the Hornets with a 92, while Allison Horn was one shot back.
"It was good to play 18 holes on the sectional course. On the back, we finally broke 200 for nine holes. We hope to be playing our best golf of the season this upcoming week," Henryville coach Robin Embry said.
HENRYVILLE 399, NEW WASHINGTON INC.
Friday at Sunrise Golf Course, Madison; par-72
Medalist: Katlyn Price (New Washington) 43-40—83.
Henryville: Taytum Easton 47-45—92, Allison Horn 50-43—93, Olivia Guernsey 55-46—101, Annie Spicer 56-57—113, Alli Thompson 68-66—134.
